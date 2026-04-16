Exodus Expands XRP and RLUSD Support, in Collaboration with Ripple

OMAHA, Neb., April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exodus Movement, Inc. (NYSE: EXOD) today announced expanded native support for the public blockchain XRP Ledger (XRPL) inside the Exodus wallet, deepening the in-wallet experience for one of the platform’s most actively used digital assets.

As part of the expansion, Exodus is rolling out tools for managing and sending XRP (the native digital asset of the XRPL) directly from the Exodus wallet. In collaboration with Ripple, Exodus will also provide additional in-wallet support for Ripple USD (RLUSD), a trusted, enterprise-grade stablecoin designed with regulatory compliance, utility, and transparency at its core.

XRP ranks among the leading assets in the Exodus wallet by user activity and swap volume. The expanded integration reflects growing user demand for native interaction with XRPL and lays the groundwork for broader support of XRPL-issued assets.

“Expanding XRPL support means more ways to use XRP without sacrificing self-custody or the simplicity of the Exodus experience,” said JP Richardson, CEO and Co-founder of Exodus. “XRP is already a top asset in our wallet, and partnering with Ripple is a natural next step in making it easier to use every day.”

“Digital assets are built for open ecosystems that put choice and control in the hands of users,” said Lauren Berta, Stablecoin Product Lead at Ripple. “Exodus is enhancing the self-custody experience for XRP, and the addition of RLUSD gives users even more flexibility in how they store and move value.”

Exodus and Ripple will continue working together to expand XRPL and RLUSD support in Exodus over time.

About Exodus Movement, Inc.

Founded in 2015, Exodus Movement, Inc. (NYSE American: EXOD) is pioneering self-custodial finance by giving people the tools to earn rewards, spend, manage, and swap digital assets across borders, all without giving up control. Exodus serves millions of users through its products built on a simple principle: your money should be yours.

Exodus also powers crypto infrastructure for enterprise platforms serving millions of users through its enterprise product suite. Headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, Exodus builds financial software where ownership is the default. For more information, visit exodus.com.

About Ripple

Founded in 2012, Ripple is the leading provider of blockchain-based enterprise solutions across traditional and digital finance. Its solutions span global payments, custody, liquidity, and treasury management, serving as a one-stop shop for moving, storing, exchanging, and managing value. Ripple’s stablecoin, RLUSD, and the cryptocurrency XRP underpinning these solutions allow Ripple and its customers to shape the modern financial system.

Investor Contact

investors@exodus.com

Media Contacts

Aubrey Strobel/Elena Nisonoff, Halcyon Communications

exodus@halcyonpr.xyz

Disclosure Information

Exodus uses the following as means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with disclosure obligations under Regulation FD: websites exodus.com/investors and exodus.com; press releases; public videos, calls, and webcasts; and social media: X (@exodus and JP Richardson’s feed @jprichardson), Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the continued expansion of XRP Ledger (XRPL) support in the Exodus wallet, future product enhancements, and ongoing collaboration between Exodus and Ripple. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, may be forward-looking statements.

These statements are based on our current expectations and projections about future events and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including, among others, changes in regulatory requirements or interpretations; technical or operational challenges related to blockchain integrations; product development timelines; the ability to establish, maintain, and perform under relationships with third-party service providers and partners necessary to support payments functionality; the availability of features across jurisdictions; market conditions; and other risks and uncertainties set forth in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof, except as required by law.