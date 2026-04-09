Sling TV Launches Sling Essentials – An Unbeatable Price for ESPN, Family Entertainment, & More

Exceptional Value: The new Sling Essentials delivers top-tier sports, family programming, and classic TV favorites for just $19.99 per month.

The new Sling Essentials delivers top-tier sports, family programming, and classic TV favorites for just $19.99 per month. An Unbeatable Price for ESPN: Sling Essentials offers the most cost-effective way to live stream ESPN and ESPN2.

Sling Essentials offers the most cost-effective way to live stream ESPN and ESPN2. Ultimate Flexibility: Subscribers can bundle Sling Essentials with Sling Select for a comprehensive sports and entertainment combo starting at $34.99/month.



ENGLEWOOD, Colo., April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sling TV, the most flexible TV streaming platform, today announced the nationwide launch of Sling Essentials. Ideal for sports fans, families, and classic TV enthusiasts, Sling Essentials offers an unbeatable price for streaming ESPN and more at just $19.99 per month.

Sling TV Offers High-Value Channels at a Low Price

Sling Essentials is designed for people who want a streamlined, cost-effective way to access premium live TV channels without paying for expensive, bloated bundles.

The channel lineup for Sling Essentials includes:

Sports: ESPN and ESPN2

ESPN and ESPN2 Family & Kids: Disney Channel, Freeform, and Game Show Network (GSN)

Disney Channel, Freeform, and Game Show Network (GSN) Movies & Drama: Lifetime Movies (LMN), Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, and Bounce

Lifetime Movies (LMN), Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, and Bounce Classic & Nostalgia: MeTV, startTV, GRIT, and Heroes & Icons (H&I)

"Sling Essentials is the ultimate live streaming solution for viewers who want premium content without a bloated bundle," said Seth Van Sickel, Senior Vice President, Sling TV. "By delivering an unbeatable price for ESPN alongside top family and classic TV networks, Sling TV remains the industry leader in affordable entertainment."

Sling Essentials is TV on Your Terms

Customers looking for even more content can bundle Sling Select (which includes top channels like FOX News, FS1, NFL Network, National Geographic and more) with Sling Essentials for only $34.99 per month.

Plus, customers can easily enhance their Sling Essentials subscriptions with options like:

Extras: Choose from options like Sports Extra, News Extra, Kids Extra, Entertainment Extra, or Latino Extra to add even more of the content you crave.

Choose from options like Sports Extra, News Extra, Kids Extra, Entertainment Extra, or Latino Extra to add even more of the content you crave. Cloud DVR Options: 50 hours of DVR is included for free so you never miss a favorite show or game. For more storage, upgrade to the Unlimited DVR + Replays add-on for only $5 per month.

50 hours of DVR is included for free so you never miss a favorite show or game. For more storage, upgrade to the Unlimited DVR + Replays add-on for only $5 per month. Easy Add-Ons: Add full access to direct-to-customer apps , plus video on-demand and pay-per-view content at standard rates.



“We believe you should pay only for the TV you want to watch, and Sling lets you do that,” added Seth. “Whether you want to easily switch between channel lineups, add more sports, or stream your favorite movies, we give you the control and flexibility that fits your exact lifestyle and budget.”

For more information about Sling TV and to sign up for Sling Essentials, visit Sling.com .





About Sling TV



Sling TV is an Emmy® Award-winning live streaming TV service that provides more than 700 channels from today's most popular networks across its general market, Latino and international services. It is available on all major streaming devices, smart televisions, tablets, game consoles, computers and smartphones. Sling TV offers two general market streaming services, Sling Orange and Sling Blue, that collectively feature content from Disney/ESPN, FOX, NBC, AMC, A&E, AXS, Discovery, Scripps, Turner, Viacom, NBA TV, NFL Network, NHL Network, GSN, Hallmark, SHOWTIME, STARZ and MGM+. Sling TV offers customers access to free content via Sling Freestream, à la carte channels and services, plus Pay-Per-View events and movies on-demand. Sling TV provides a suite of stand-alone and add-on Spanish-language services and packages tailored to English-dominant, bilingual and Spanish-dominant U.S. households. Sling TV is the leading U.S. provider of foreign-language programming, with more than 400 channels in 27 languages. Visit sling.com for more information. Sling TV L.L.C. is an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ: SATS).

Contact:

news@sling.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/77dc3bcc-303a-458c-bd6d-51132e8bcef7