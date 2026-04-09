Plus Therapeutics Appoints Eric J. Daniels, M.D., MBA, as Chief Development Officer to Advance Clinical Pipeline

HOUSTON, April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: PSTV) (“Plus” or the “Company”), a healthcare company developing and commercializing precision diagnostics and radiopharmaceuticals for central nervous system (CNS) cancers, today announced the appointment of Eric J. Daniels, M.D., MBA, as Chief Development Officer, effective April 20, 2026.

Dr. Daniels is a seasoned biotechnology executive with more than two decades of experience spanning clinical development, regulatory strategy, corporate operations, and business development. He most recently served as Chief Development Officer at Kiora Pharmaceuticals , where he oversaw the company’s full development portfolio, including clinical, preclinical, and CMC activities, and worked closely with executive leadership and Kiora’s board of directors to define and execute development strategy.

“Eric is a highly accomplished development leader with a proven ability to translate scientific innovation into clinically and commercially viable programs,” said Marc Hedrick, M.D., MBA, Plus Therapeutics President and Chief Executive Officer. “His experience building and advancing therapeutic pipelines, combined with his strategic and operational expertise, will be instrumental as we accelerate the advancement of REYOBIQ and our broader CNS oncology portfolio.”

Dr. Daniels brings a unique combination of development and entrepreneurial experience, having co-founded Bayon Therapeutics and previously served as Chief Executive Officer of OccuRx, where he led all aspects of corporate strategy, clinical development, and operations. Earlier in his career, he held senior leadership roles at Cytori Therapeutics, Inc., where he contributed to global clinical development programs, strategic partnerships, and international commercialization initiatives.

“Plus Therapeutics is at a pivotal time in its promising development trajectory,” said Dr. Daniels. “The Company’s targeted radiotherapeutic platform is a highly differentiated approach to both targeting and treating CNS cancers, and I look forward to working with the team to advance REYOBIQ and deliver meaningful outcomes for patients and physicians.”

Dr. Daniels received his M.D. from the David Geffen School of Medicine at University of California Los Angeles and his MBA from the UCLA Anderson School of Management. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Molecular and Cell Biology from the University of California, Berkeley.

About CNSide Diagnostics, LLC

CNSide Diagnostics, LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Plus Therapeutics, Inc. that develops and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests, such as CNSide®, designed to identify tumor cells that have metastasized to the central nervous system in patients with carcinomas and melanomas. The CNSide® CSF Assay Platform enables quantitative analysis of the cerebrospinal fluid that informs and improves the management of patients with leptomeningeal metastases.

About Plus Therapeutics

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Plus Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing targeted radiotherapeutics for difficult-to-treat cancers of the central nervous system with the potential to enhance clinical outcomes. Combining image-guided local beta radiation and targeted drug delivery approaches, the Company is advancing a pipeline of product candidates with lead programs in leptomeningeal metastases (LM) and recurrent glioblastoma (GBM). The Company has built a supply chain through strategic partnerships that enable the development, manufacturing, and future potential commercialization of its products.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that may be deemed “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of U.S. securities laws. All statements in this press release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements may be identified by future verbs, as well as terms such as "expect," "anticipate" "intend," "believe," "estimate," "will," and similar expressions or the negatives thereof. Such statements are based upon certain assumptions and assessments made by management in light of their experience and their perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors they believe to be appropriate. The forward-looking statements included in this press release could differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements because of risks, uncertainties, and other factors that include, but are not limited to, the following: the Company’s ability to maintain the listing of its common stock on Nasdaq; the early stage of the Company’s product candidates and therapies; the results of the Company’s research and development activities, including uncertainties relating to the clinical trials of its product candidates and therapies; the Company’s liquidity position and capital resources and its ability to raise additional cash; the outcome of the Company’s partnering/licensing efforts; risks associated with laws or regulatory requirements applicable to the Company; market conditions, product performance, litigation or potential litigation, and competition within the cancer diagnostics and therapeutics field; ability to develop and protect proprietary intellectual property or obtain licenses to intellectual property developed by others on commercially reasonable and competitive terms; challenges associated with radiotherapeutic manufacturing, production and distribution capabilities necessary to support the Company’s clinical trials and any commercial level product demand; and expectations as to the Company’s future performance, including the next steps in developing the Company’s product candidates and material security breach or cybersecurity attack affecting the Company’s operations or property. This list of risks, uncertainties, and other factors is not complete. Any or all forward-looking statements the Company makes may turn out to be wrong and can be affected by inaccurate assumptions the Company might make or by known or unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including those identified in this press release. This list of risks, uncertainties, and other factors is not complete. Plus Therapeutics discusses some of these matters more fully, as well as certain risk factors that could affect Plus Therapeutics’ business, financial condition, results of operations, and prospects, in its reports filed with the SEC, including Plus Therapeutics’ annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and current reports on Form 8-K. These filings are available for review through the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Any or all forward-looking statements Plus Therapeutics makes may turn out to be wrong and can be affected by inaccurate assumptions Plus Therapeutics might make or by known or unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including those identified in this press release. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements made in this press release, which speak only as of its date. There may be events in the future that the Company is unable to predict, or over which it has no control, and its business, financial condition, results of operations and prospects may change in the future. The Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events, trends or circumstances after the date they are made unless the Company has an obligation under U.S. federal securities laws to do so.