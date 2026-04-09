BitMEX Report Finds 500%+ Increase in Tokenised Commodities and Equity Perpetuals

VICTORIA, Seychelles, April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BitMEX has released its Q1 2026 derivatives report, highlighting a sharp rise in trading activity for traditional finance perpetual swaps (TradFi Perps), driven by increased demand for tokenised commodities and equities.

According to the report, TradFi perpetual swaps grew from 0.03% of total crypto derivatives volume in December 2025 to 1.72% by the end of Q1 2026, reaching $30.7 billion in weekly trading volume. This expansion was supported by new product launches across prominent exchanges and macroeconomic events, including increased volatility in commodities markets.

“Q1 marked a clear inflection point for TradFi perpetuals, with volume growth driven by real market demand for 24/7 access to commodities and equities,” said Stephan Lutz, CEO at BitMEX. “What we’re seeing is the early formation of a structurally different market, one that removes the constraints of traditional trading hours and introduces new forms of price discovery and liquidity.”

BitMEX has introduced a range of TradFi perpetual products as part of this shift, expanding its derivatives offering to provide continuous access to commodities and equity markets.

The report identifies commodities as the primary growth driver, with trading volume increasing more than 65,000% during the quarter. Precious metals such as silver and gold led early momentum, while crude oil trading accelerated in March amid geopolitical tensions, reaching $6.9 billion in weekly volume.

Equity perpetuals also saw significant growth, rising more than 900% to $4.9 billion in weekly volume. Activity was concentrated in crypto-adjacent equities and major technology stocks, reflecting continued convergence between digital asset markets and traditional finance instruments.

The report further notes structural differences between perpetual swaps and traditional Contracts for Difference (CFD), particularly in areas such as transparent price discovery, peer-to-peer execution, and continuous market access.

Unlike CFD-based models offered by some platforms, these products enable direct market participation, with pricing determined by underlying market dynamics rather than broker-led mechanisms. These characteristics have contributed to increased participation from both retail and professional traders.

Market expansion was also shaped by exchange-level developments. BitMEX recorded more than 1,300% growth over the 90-day period while Binance captured a significant share of new volume following its entry into the category.

In addition, funding rate disparities across exchanges created arbitrage opportunities. The report highlights cases where traders could capture yield through cross-exchange positioning, with some spreads exceeding 100% annualised returns under specific conditions.

Looking ahead, BitMEX expects continued growth in TradFi perpetual markets, supported by broader asset listings across Forex, commodities, and more, increasing institutional awareness, and ongoing demand for 24/7 trading access. The report suggests that weekly trading volumes could approach $100 billion as additional asset classes enter the market.

The full report can be found on BitMEX’s blog .

About BitMEX

BitMEX is the OG crypto derivatives exchange, providing professional crypto traders with a platform that caters to their needs with low latency, deep crypto native and especially BTC liquidity and unmatched reliability.

Since its founding, no cryptocurrency has been lost through intrusion or hacking, allowing BitMEX users to trade with confidence that their funds are secure and that they have access to the products and tools required to be profitable.

BitMEX was also among the first exchanges to publish on chain Proof of Reserves and Proof of Liabilities data. The exchange continues to publish this data twice a week, providing assurance that customer funds are safely stored and segregated.

For more information, users can visit the BitMEX Blog or www.bitmex.com and follow Discord , Telegram and Twitter .

Media Contact

BitMEX Press

press@bitmex.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/825d894b-df22-4297-8098-e0e35fb09447