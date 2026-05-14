BitMEX Launches the Copy and Conquer Campaign Featuring a 50,000 USDT Prize Pool





VICTORIA, Seychelles, May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BitMEX , a leading crypto derivatives exchange, announced today the launch of the Copy and Conquer campaign. Users can copy or reverse copy other leading traders to win their share of a 50,000 USDT prize pool.

Copy Trading was introduced on BitMEX for all traders in 2025, with a unique Reverse Copy feature – an advanced function where traders can take the opposite direction of another trader. Copy trading of top Hyperliquid traders is also available, providing users with advanced profit opportunities in the safety of the BitMEX platform.

The Copy and Conquer campaign will run from 14 May 2026 at 12:00 PM (UTC) to 14 June 2026 at 11:59 AM (UTC). Users can participate at any time during the campaign period.

Rewards will be distributed across 2 categories:

For New Users : First-time copy traders can claim up to $50 in loss protection when they copy their first Copy Leader. Additionally, first-time reverse copy traders can also enjoy up to $50 in bonus profits if their first reverse copy trade returns a profit.

: First-time copy traders can claim up to $50 in loss protection when they copy their first Copy Leader. Additionally, first-time reverse copy traders can also enjoy up to $50 in bonus profits if their first reverse copy trade returns a profit. For All Users: By achieving copy trading volume tiers, all participants can claim up to $500 in trading credits.

To participate in the Copy and Conquer campaign, traders must be fully verified on BitMEX. Competition details and registration can be found here . For more details on BitMEX Copy Trading, visit this page .

About BitMEX

BitMEX is the OG crypto derivatives exchange, providing professional crypto traders with a platform that caters to their needs with low latency, deep crypto native liquidity and unmatched reliability.

Since its founding, no cryptocurrency has been lost through intrusion or hacking, allowing BitMEX users to trade with confidence that their funds are secure and that they have access to the products and tools required to be profitable.

BitMEX was also among the first exchanges to publish on chain Proof of Reserves and Proof of Liabilities data. The exchange continues to publish this data twice a week, providing assurance that customer funds are safely stored and segregated.

For more information on BitMEX, please visit the BitMEX Blog or www.bitmex.com , and follow Telegram , Twitte r , Discord , and its online communities . For further inquiries, please contact press@bitmex.com .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d2a1b7b6-5233-4c68-91bf-6c0ea33554bb