BitMEX Expands TradFi Perpetual Swaps with FX for 24/7 Crypto Trading





VICTORIA, Seychelles, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BitMEX today announced the launch of six FX Perpetual Swap contracts, enabling traders to access global currency markets using cryptocurrency as collateral on a 24/7 basis.

The new offering includes EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CHF, and USD/CAD, providing exposure to some of the most traded currency pairs without relying on traditional brokers or fiat funding. The contracts remain open continuously, including weekends when conventional forex markets are closed.

The launch builds on BitMEX’s experience in crypto derivatives and marks a renewed expansion into forex-linked perpetual products, designed to meet evolving trader demand with a more focused and scalable offering.

“Forex is the largest and most liquid market globally, yet access still depends on fragmented and time-bound systems,” said Stephan Lutz, CEO at BitMEX. “With FX Perpetual Swaps, traders can access major currency pairs at any time using crypto as margin, without the operational friction of traditional brokerage models. This reflects a broader shift toward always-on, borderless trading.”

FX Perpetual Swaps allow traders to post crypto as margin, removing the need for fiat deposits, bank transfers, or broker onboarding. The contracts offer up to 100x leverage and operate with a 0% base interest rate, eliminating overnight swap fees commonly charged by traditional forex providers.

The selected pairs represent a significant share of global forex activity. EUR/USD alone accounts for roughly 23% of daily trading volume, while USD/JPY and GBP/USD are widely used to express views on interest rates, monetary policy, and global risk sentiment.

Unlike traditional forex markets, which close for approximately 48 hours over the weekend, BitMEX’s perpetual product offering enables continuous trading and real-time response to macroeconomic events. Pricing is derived from aggregated external data during market hours and transitions to internal order book activity during off-hours to maintain uninterrupted access.

BitMEX plans to expand its range of TradFi perpetual products based on user demand, building on its existing offerings across equities and commodities—including products such as WTI crude oil and silver (XAG). This broader expansion reflects BitMEX’s strategy to bridge crypto-native infrastructure with traditional financial markets through a unified derivatives platform.

More details about BitMEX’s FX Perpetual Swaps can be found on their blog .

About BitMEX

BitMEX is the OG crypto derivatives exchange, providing professional crypto traders with a platform that caters to their needs with low latency, deep crypto native and especially BTC liquidity and unmatched reliability.

Since its founding, no cryptocurrency has been lost through intrusion or hacking, allowing BitMEX users to trade with confidence that their funds are secure and that they have access to the products and tools required to be profitable.

BitMEX was also among the first exchanges to publish on chain Proof of Reserves and Proof of Liabilities data. The exchange continues to publish this data twice a week, providing assurance that customer funds are safely stored and segregated.

For more information, users can visit the BitMEX Blog or www.bitmex.com and follow Discord , Telegram and Twitter .

Media Contact

BitMEX Press

press@bitmex.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/63338553-9734-4da7-86f7-34d7116340f6