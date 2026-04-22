BitMEX Launches the Trading Circuit Campaign Featuring a 100,000 USDT Weekly Prize Pool





VICTORIA, Seychelles, April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BitMEX, one of the safest crypto exchanges, announced today the launch of its Trading Circuit Campaign , allowing traders to win their share of a weekly 100,000 USDT prize pool by completing a series of trading missions.

The campaign will run from 22 April 2026 at 12:00 PM (UTC) to 13 May 2026 at 11:59 PM (UTC). Users can participate at any time during the campaign period.

Rewards will be distributed across 3 categories:

The Running Start : All traders can claim up to $300 in rewards by reaching trading volume targets.

: All traders can claim up to $300 in rewards by reaching trading volume targets. The Top Traders’ Edge : By placing in the top 20 for trading volume on selected contracts, participants can claim up to $200 in rewards.

: By placing in the top 20 for trading volume on selected contracts, participants can claim up to $200 in rewards. The Sprinters’ Bonus: All participants who achieve at least two tiers for all three weeks of the campaign’s duration can claim an annual TradingView Plus subscription.





To participate in the Trading Circuit Campaign , traders must be fully verified on BitMEX. Competition details and registration can be found here .

About BitMEX

BitMEX is the OG crypto derivatives exchange, providing professional crypto traders with a platform that caters to their needs through low latency, deep crypto native liquidity and unmatched reliability.

Since its founding, no cryptocurrency has been lost through intrusion or hacking, allowing BitMEX users to trade safely in the knowledge that their funds are secure. So too that they have access to the products and tools they require to be profitable.

BitMEX was also one of the first exchanges to publish their on-chain Proof of Reserves and Proof of Liabilities data. The exchange continues to publish this data twice a week – proving assurance that they safely store and segregate the funds they are entrusted with.

For more information on BitMEX, please visit the BitMEX Blog or www.bitmex.com , and follow Telegram , Twitte r , Discord , and its online communities . For further inquiries, please contact press@bitmex.com .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9c8c4f83-0753-4b7d-84c4-dc25a39cad2a