Trident Digital Tech Partners with Israel’s Cybersecurity Leading Firm Memcyco to Launch Asia-Pacific’s First Preemptive AI Fraud Defense

SINGAPORE, April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trident Digital Tech Holdings Ltd (Nasdaq: TDTH) today announced a strategic partnership with Memcyco — a U.S.-Israeli cybersecurity innovator that has raised $47 million in funding and won three categories at the 2025 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards — to bring proactive, AI-powered fraud defense to enterprises across the Asia-Pacific region, a market where digital fraud losses are estimated in the billions of dollars annually.

The partnership integrates Memcyco’s real-time threat detection and account takeover (ATO) prevention technology into Tridentity’s blockchain-based digital identity and Web 3.0 authentication platform. Unlike conventional cybersecurity solutions that respond only after an attack has occurred, the combined solution is designed to intercept and dismantle fraud attempts before financial damage is done — shifting organizations from a reactive posture to preemptive, prevention-first readiness.

The integrated solution enables organizations to:

Detect and preempt AI-driven impersonation attacks in real time, before financial damage occurs.

Identify affected users during an active attack — not after the fact.

Neutralize stolen credentials through advanced deception-based countermeasures that feed false data back to attackers.

Protect brand reputation and maintain customer trust across digital channels.

Deploy rapidly with an agent-less architecture — reducing implementation time and friction for enterprise IT teams.





“Tridentity was built on the conviction that blockchain-based identity verification can fundamentally transform how organizations protect digital interactions,” said William Lim, CEO of Trident Digital Tech. “Memcyco’s real-time impersonation detection adds a critical layer to that foundation — one that acts before fraud occurs, not after. As AI-driven attacks grow faster and more sophisticated across the region, we believe this collaboration will set a new standard for enterprise fraud defense in Asia-Pacific, differentiating the Tridentity-Memcyco solution from anything currently available in the market.”

“Fraud in Asia-Pacific is evolving faster than most organizations can respond. Reactive controls leave a critical gap. By combining Tridentity’s identity infrastructure with Memcyco’s real-time detection and disruption capabilities, we enable organizations to stop digital impersonation and account takeover (ATO) attacks before and during execution, not after the damage is done. This significantly reduces financial and operational losses,” said Israel Mazin, CEO of Memcyco.

A Region Under Siege from Digital Fraud

In Southeast Asia alone, losses from digital fraud range from hundreds of millions to billions of dollars annually, with AI-powered impersonation emerging as the primary attack vector. Despite widespread deployment of cybersecurity tools, internal Memcyco research indicates that while 72% of companies have scam detection tools in place, only 6% feel truly protected — a gap the Trident-Memcyco alliance is specifically designed to close.

Existing solutions remain largely reactive, relying on takedown-based approaches that leave a critical window of exposure during which customers are compromised and stolen credentials are exploited. Memcyco’s platform addresses this by infiltrating attack workflows at multiple points along the attack lifecycle — neutralizing threats before they escalate, identifying affected users in real time, and exposing attackers through deception-based countermeasures.

The partnership expects to begin commercializing joint solutions by the third quarter.

About Trident Digital Tech Holdings Ltd

Trident is a leading catalyst for digital transformation in digital optimization, technology services, and Web 3.0 activation worldwide, based in Singapore. The Company offers commercial and technological digital solutions designed to optimize its clients’ end-user experience by promoting digital adoption and self-service.

Tridentity, the Company’s flagship product, is an innovative, highly secure blockchain-based identity solution that provides single sign-on authentication capabilities to integrated third-party systems across various industries. Tridentity aims to offer unparalleled security features, ensuring the protection of sensitive information and preventing potential threats, thereby promising a new era of security in the global digital landscape and within Asia-Pacific.

Beyond Tridentity, the Company’s mission is to become the global leader in Web 3.0 activation, connecting businesses to a reliable and secure technological platform with tailored and optimized customer experiences, with a strong focus on Asia-Pacific and other high-growth markets. For more information, visit: https://tridentity.me/

About Memcyco

Memcyco is a digital risk protection company headquartered in Boston, with research and development operations in Israel. Its platform delivers real-time, preemptive protection against phishing, digital impersonation, and account takeover (ATO) fraud — enabling enterprises to detect scams as they unfold, identify individual victims in real time, and dismantle attacks before harm is done.

Founded by Israel Mazin, Gideon Hazam, Ori Mazin, and Eli Mashiah — a team with a prior $500 million exit in cybersecurity — Memcyco has raised $47 million in total funding, including a $37 million Series A round completed in January 2026 led by NAventures (National Bank of Canada’s venture arm) and Pags Group (the family office of Steve Pagliuca). The company won three categories at the 2025 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards, including Most Innovative Cybersecurity Company, and was named to Fast Company’s 2025 “Next Big Things in Tech” list. For more information, visit: https://www.memcyco.com/

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains statements that may constitute “forward-looking” statements pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “aims,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “likely to,” and similar statements. The Company may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), in its annual report to shareholders, in announcements and other written materials, and in oral statements made by its officers, directors, or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company’s beliefs, plans, and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could also cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: potential adverse reactions or changes to business relationships; adverse changes in general economic or market conditions; and actions by third parties, including government agencies; the Company’s strategies, future business development, and financial condition and results of operations; the expected growth of the digital solutions market; the political, economic, social and legal developments in the jurisdictions that the Company operates in or in which the Company intends to expand its business and operations; the Company’s ability to maintain and enhance its brand. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company’s filings with the SEC. All information provided in this announcement is as of the date of this announcement, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

Investor Relations Inquiries:

Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC

Scott Powell, President

1177 Avenue of the Americas, 5th Floor

New York, New York 10036

Office: (646) 893-5835

Email: investor@tridentity.me