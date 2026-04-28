Trident Filed 2025 Annual Report on Form 20-F

SINGAPORE, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trident Digital Tech Holdings Ltd (Nasdaq: TDTH) (“Trident” or the “Company”), a Singapore-headquartered digital technology company listed on Nasdaq, today announced that it has filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025 with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 28, 2026 Eastern Time. The annual report can be accessed on the Company’s investor relations website at https://investors.tridentity.me.

About Trident

Trident is a leading catalyst for digital transformation in digital optimization, technology services, and Web 3.0 activation worldwide, based in Singapore. The Company offers commercial and technological digital solutions designed to optimize its clients’ end-user experience by promoting digital adoption and self-service.

Tridentity, the Company’s flagship product, is an innovative, highly secure blockchain-based identity solution that provides single sign-on authentication capabilities to integrated third-party systems across various industries. Tridentity aims to offer unparalleled security features, protecting sensitive information and preventing potential threats, thereby promising a new era of security in the global digital landscape in general, and in South Asia, with a strong focus on Africa and other high growth markets.

Beyond Tridentity, the Company’s mission is to become the global leader in Web 3.0 activation, notably connecting businesses to a reliable and secure technological platform, with tailored and optimized customer experiences, with a strong focus on Africa and other high-growth markets. For more information, visit: https://tridentity.me/

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains statements that may constitute “forward-looking” statements pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “aims,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “likely to,” and similar statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to: potential adverse reactions or changes to business relationships; adverse changes in general economic or market conditions; actions by third parties, including government agencies; the Company’s strategies, future business development, and financial condition and results of operations; the expected growth of the digital solutions market; political, economic, social, and legal developments in the jurisdictions in which the Company operates or intends to expand; and the Company’s ability to maintain and enhance its brand. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company’s filings with the SEC. All information provided in this announcement is as of the date of this announcement, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

Investor Relations Inquiries:

Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC

Scott Powell, President

1177 Avenue of the Americas, 5th Floor

New York, New York 10036

Office: (646) 893-5835

Email: investor@tridentity.me