nVent Releases 2025 Sustainability Report, Highlighting Progress Towards New Goals

LONDON, April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- nVent Electric plc (NYSE: NVT) (“nVent”), a global leader in electrical connection and protection solutions, today announced the release of its 2025 Sustainability Report, highlighting measurable progress against its sustainability goals as well as continued recognition of nVent’s leadership in ethics, sustainability and culture.

The report outlines continued progress and the introduction of nVent’s new sustainability goals announced in 2025, reinforcing the pillars—People, Products, and Planet—and aligned with the company’s portfolio transformation.

“As nVent has transformed into a more focused, higher-growth electrical company, we have continued to embed sustainability in our operations,” said Beth Wozniak, Chair and Chief Executive Officer of nVent. “In 2025, we introduced new sustainability goals aligned with our portfolio transformation. I’m very proud of our results and continued progress, reinforcing our commitment to driving sustainability in our own operations, in our approach to product innovation, and in how we support our customers in achieving their goals.”

nVent introduced new Sustainability goals in 2025 and is making progress towards achieving these goals as follows:

Safety: Reduce recordable injuries 5% in 2026. In 2025, nVent achieved a total recordable incident rate of 0.88, significantly below industry averages.

Reduce recordable injuries 5% in 2026. In 2025, nVent achieved a total recordable incident rate of 0.88, significantly below industry averages. Employee engagement: Achieve a top-quartile employee engagement score by 2030. nVent’s 2025 Employee Engagement Survey score was 76, three points higher than the global benchmark, reflecting continued focus on inclusion and development.

Achieve a top-quartile employee engagement score by 2030. nVent’s 2025 Employee Engagement Survey score was 76, three points higher than the global benchmark, reflecting continued focus on inclusion and development. Product transparency (LCA/environmental impacts): Provide life cycle assessments (LCA) and environmental impacts for more than 80% of products by 2030. In 2025, nVent completed LCAs on 10% of the product portfolio in its foundational year.

Provide life cycle assessments (LCA) and environmental impacts for more than 80% of products by 2030. In 2025, nVent completed LCAs on 10% of the product portfolio in its foundational year. Sustainable packaging: Eliminate 100% of single-use plastics and foams from outgoing product packaging by 2035. Achieved 100% of new products launched in 2025 without single-use plastic packaging.

Eliminate 100% of single-use plastics and foams from outgoing product packaging by 2035. Achieved 100% of new products launched in 2025 without single-use plastic packaging. Climate: Reduce Scope 1 and Scope 2 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 50% by 2030. In 2025, nVent reduced Scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions by 10% from the 2024 baseline year.

Reduce Scope 1 and Scope 2 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 50% by 2030. In 2025, nVent reduced Scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions by 10% from the 2024 baseline year. Water stewardship: Decrease water use in high water risk areas 10% by 2030. In 2025, nVent decreased total water consumption by 8% compared to 2024, through water conservation and reuse efforts.

nVent has continued to demonstrate strong governance and ethical standards, earning recognition in 2025 for its leadership in ethics, sustainability and culture.

Recognized as one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies® by Ethisphere for the third consecutive year.

Received a gold sustainability rating from EcoVadis, placing us in the top 2% of companies in our industry and in the 95th percentile of all businesses assessed.

Recognized as a Great Place To Work® certification for the fourth consecutive year.



A full copy of the 2025 Sustainability Report can be downloaded here.

About nVent

nVent is a leading global provider of electrical connection and protection solutions. We believe our inventive electrical solutions enable safer systems and ensure a more secure world. We design, manufacture, market, install and service high-performance products and solutions that connect and protect some of the world’s most sensitive equipment, buildings and critical processes. We offer a comprehensive range of systems protection and electrical connections solutions across industry-leading brands that are recognized globally for quality, reliability and innovation. Our principal office is in London and our management office in the United States is in Minneapolis.

Our robust portfolio of leading electrical product brands dates back more than 100 years and includes nVent CADDY, ERICO, HOFFMAN, ILSCO, SCHROFF and TRACHTE. Learn more at www.nvent.com.

Investor Contact:

Tony Riter

Vice President, Investor Relations

nVent

763.204.7750

Tony.Riter@nVent.com

Media Contact:

Kevin H. King

Vice President, Global Communications

nVent

763.291.0526

Kevin.King@nvent.com