LexisNexis Launches Practical Guidance AI & Technology to Address Growing Legal Risk and Regulatory Complexity

NEW YORK, April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LexisNexis® Legal & Professional, a global leader in information, analytics, and AI-powered legal workflow solutions, today announced the launch of Practical Guidance AI & Technology, a new task-based practice area designed to help attorneys address the rapidly evolving legal, regulatory, and commercial challenges associated with artificial intelligence and emerging technologies.

As organizations accelerate AI adoption, legal teams are facing increasing pressure to interpret shifting regulatory frameworks, assess novel liability risks, and structure complex technology-driven transactions. The new practice area provides attorneys with practical, workflow-aligned guidance to support key legal tasks, including drafting agreements, advising business stakeholders, ensuring regulatory compliance, and managing disputes involving AI systems.

Unlike traditional topical resources, Practical Guidance AI & Technology is organized around how legal work is performed in practice—enabling attorneys to move efficiently from issue identification to execution. The experience consolidates AI- and technology-related content into a single destination, supporting the full lifecycle of AI deployment, from governance and compliance to transactions, litigation, and internal policy development.

Carrie Wright, Vice President, Practical Guidance, LexisNexis Legal & Professional, said: “AI is moving fast and legal risk is moving with it. Practical Guidance AI & Technology is built around the real tasks attorneys are tackling every day, delivering clear, actionable guidance and tools that align to how the work actually gets done. It empowers lawyers to cut through complexity, advise with confidence, and stay ahead of what’s next.”

Developed and continuously updated by experienced practitioners and subject-matter experts, the practice area provides actionable resources across a range of high-impact legal workflows, including:

Drafting and negotiating agreements for SaaS, cloud services, AI development, licensing, outsourcing, and data use

Assessing compliance with emerging AI-specific regulations and applying existing legal frameworks to new technologies

Analyzing intellectual property, data rights, and ownership issues in AI-driven environments

Supporting M&A and investment transactions involving AI-enabled businesses

Managing AI-related litigation, including claims, discovery, evidentiary issues, and evolving case law

Addressing the use of AI in legal practice, including ethics, court rules, and internal governance policies

The practice area is designed to evolve alongside the technology landscape, incorporating new legal developments and emerging use cases as they arise.

Content from Practical Guidance AI & Technology is also integrated with Lexis+® with Protégé™, the company’s AI-powered assistant, enabling attorneys to quickly surface relevant guidance within their workflow and accelerate legal research and drafting tasks.

For more information, visit: www.lexisnexis.com/practicalguidance.

About LexisNexis® Legal & Professional

LexisNexis® Legal & Professional provides AI-powered legal, regulatory, business information, analytics, and workflows that help customers increase their productivity, improve decision-making, achieve better outcomes, and advance the rule of law around the world. As a digital pioneer, the company was the first to bring legal and business information online with its Lexis® and Nexis® services. LexisNexis Legal & Professional, which serves customers in more than 150 countries with 11,900 employees worldwide, is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers.