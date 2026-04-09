FrankCrum Earns National Top Workplace Recognition from USA TODAY Amid Continued Enterprise Growth

CLEARWATER, Fla., April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FrankCrum’s commitment to workplace excellence is reflected in its latest national recognition, named a Top Workplace by USA TODAY for the second time. This achievement builds on its local legacy, with the company also earning Top Workplace honors from the Tampa Bay Times for the 16th time, demonstrating that its people-first culture remains strong even as it expands its footprint nationally.

“The strength of any organization comes down to its people,” said Frank W. Crum, Jr., Founder and CEO of FrankCrum. “If you take care of your employees and build the right kind of culture, everything else tends to follow, from how you serve your clients to how you grow as a company. That’s something we’ve believed from the beginning, and it still guides how we operate today.”

FrankCrum is a family of companies providing HR, payroll, employee benefits, insurance, and staffing solutions to thousands of businesses nationwide. The recognition reflects employee feedback across the FrankCrum enterprise, including FrankCrum PEO, FrankCrum Staffing, Frank Winston Crum Insurance, and FrankCrum Insurance Agency.

The Top Workplaces awards are based entirely on employee feedback gathered through a confidential, third-party survey administered by Energage. The survey measures key drivers of engagement, including leadership, alignment, connection to company values, and opportunities for growth.

Survey results indicate strong employee satisfaction and engagement across the organization, with 80% of employees reporting a favorable overall experience and 90% saying they would recommend FrankCrum as a place to work. The company also exceeded industry benchmarks across 21 of 25 survey statements, with particularly strong results in company values, supportive managers, and employee development.

"What makes this recognition so valuable is that it directly reflects what our employees actually think," said David Peasall, Senior Vice President of Human Resources at FrankCrum. "The Top Workplaces survey gives us a consistent measure of our workplace experience, and we take that feedback seriously, using it to make real improvements. Over time, that consistency allows us to see what's working, track our improvement, and just as importantly, it gives our employees the ability to see it too."

As the FrankCrum enterprise expands its on-the-ground presence in key markets, including Texas, Arizona, California, and Georgia, introduces new product offerings, and undertakes enterprise-wide systems modernization, the organization recognizes that none of these objectives are achievable without the right people behind them. Maintaining a strong connection to the employee experience across every team within the FrankCrum enterprise is the foundation upon which all growth is built. FrankCrum's leadership understands that when employees are supported, developed, and engaged, the organization is well-positioned to deliver exceptional value to its clients and partners nationwide. Investing in its people is, ultimately, how FrankCrum invests in its future.

Supporting Resources

Learn more about career opportunities at the FrankCrum companies: https://www.frankcrum.com/about/careers

Explore the FrankCrum family of companies: https://www.frankcrum.com/about/enterprise

Follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, and YouTube.





About FrankCrum

FrankCrum is a family of companies dedicated to helping businesses grow and prosper by providing products and services that foster stability and security. Headquartered in Clearwater, Florida, the enterprise includes FrankCrum (a Professional Employer Organization), FrankCrum Staffing, Frank Winston Crum Insurance, and FrankCrum Insurance Agency. These organizations help businesses operate more efficiently, reduce risk, and care for their people. Guided by a philosophy of doing the right thing for the right reasons, FrankCrum has been empowering employers and supporting workers nationwide for over four decades. Visit frankcrum.com.

Contact

Angie Garcia, Senior Vice President of Marketing

727-799-1229 ext. 2365

Devon Murray, Content and Digital Marketing Director

727-799-1229 ext. 1360

press@frankcrum.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cb94d206-529d-49b6-9e73-90aa186eeffc