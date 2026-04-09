Stifel Strengthens Equities Platform With Senior Hire

ST. LOUIS, April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) today announced that Erica Yoon has joined the firm as a Managing Director in Stifel’s Equity Sales group. Based in New York, Ms. Yoon will serve as a Technology, Media, & Telecommunications (TMT) sector specialist, deepening the firm’s relationships with institutional investors and further expanding Stifel’s reach across the technology investing ecosystem.

Ms. Yoon brings more than 20 years of experience as a TMT salesperson, with deep expertise across the technology industry and a strong track record of advising leading institutional investors. She joins Stifel from TD Cowen, where she served as a Managing Director in TMT Specialist Sales, connecting clients with the firm’s research, investment banking, and corporate access services.

“Erica brings deep sector expertise and strong institutional relationships that will meaningfully enhance our Equities platform,” said Brian Donlin, Stifel Global Co-Head of Equity Research & Sales. “We are excited to have her join our growing TMT effort, which includes sector sales specialist Brad Wilson, trading specialist Brian Woglam, and a team of 20 publishing research analysts covering nearly 200 publicly-traded TMT companies globally.”

Prior to TD Cowen, Ms. Yoon held senior TMT specialist roles at UBS Securities, Merrill Lynch, and Pac Crest Securities, where she built long-standing relationships across public equity markets and contributed to numerous IPOs and capital markets transactions.

Ms. Yoon earned an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business and a BA in Economics from Wellesley College.

Stifel’s institutional equity sales force delivers the firm’s award-winning research, banking, corporate access, and other products to clients throughout the United States, Canada and Europe and select parts of Asia and Australia.

Stifel Company Information

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) is a diversified financial services firm providing wealth management, commercial and investment banking, trading, and research services to individuals, institutions, and municipalities. Founded in 1890 and headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, the firm operates more than 400 offices across the United States and in major global financial centers. As a firm where success meets success, Stifel works closely with retail and institutional clients aiming to transform opportunities into achievement.

To learn more about Stifel, please visit the Company’s website at www.stifel.com. For global disclosures, please visit www.stifel.com/investor-relations/press-releases.

Media Contacts:

Neil Shapiro, +1 (212) 271-3447

shapiron@stifel.com

Kristen LaBanca, +1 (212) 271-3739

labancak@stifel.com