Highridge Medical Enters Exclusive Distribution Agreement for the Waypoint GPS Enabling Technology Platform

WESTMINSTER, Colo., April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Highridge Medical, a leading privately held global spine company with a portfolio supported by extensive clinical evidence, announced today it has entered into an exclusive distribution agreement for the United States with Waypoint Orthopedics, a Runway Healthcare portfolio company. This strategic distribution agreement provides Highridge Medical with Waypoint GPS™ (Guided Pedicle System), an enabling technology platform that gives surgeons real-time guidance for pedicle screw placement without the radiation or complexity of traditional navigation and robotics. Building on the momentum of Highridge’s recently announced technology acquisitions, this transaction represents another milestone that affirms its commitment to doubling the investment in R&D through both organic development and inorganic product and technology acquisitions.

“We are excited to expand the compelling Highridge product portfolio with enabling technologies designed to enhance safety and efficiency, in both the hospital and ambulatory surgery center (ASC) settings,” said Rebecca Whitney, CEO of Highridge Medical. “Technology like Waypoint GPS, designed to improve surgical accuracy and limit radiation exposure, while respecting the surgical workflow, supports our mission to deliver intelligent, integrated solutions that improve surgical outcomes, streamline workflows, and support value-based care.”

“This partnership between Highridge and Waypoint is going to transform the way that the industry thinks about enabling technology,” added Jeffrey F. O’Donnell, Jr., President and CEO of Waypoint Orthopedics. “We are proud of the incredible development work our team has put into making the Waypoint GPS reliable and easy to use. Highridge is perfectly positioned to bring Waypoint to the masses.”

The Waypoint GPS is a fully disposable, single-use pedicle probe that uses proprietary color-sensing technology to provide physicians with real-time visual feedback to determine the difference between cancellous and cortical bone, as well as confirmation of the location of the cutting edge of the probe. The Waypoint GPS looks and feels like a standard reusable pedicle probe and requires little change in technique. The smart, disposable instrument simply enhances the surgical experience by helping physicians identify the location of the probe in the pedicle as they advance it, avoiding cortical breaches and reducing the radiation required during traditional surgery.

Highridge plans to launch the product later this year.

About Waypoint Orthopedics

Waypoint Orthopedics, Inc. was founded to make vertebral fixation safer and more efficient for the patient, surgeon, and support staff. To learn more, please visit www.waypointorthopedics.com. Waypoint Orthopedics’ majority stockholder is Runway Healthcare, a medical device venture studio, with more information available at www.runwayhc.com.

About Highridge Medical

Highridge Medical is a global medical device company committed to improving spine care by partnering with the surgeon community to drive innovation. The company has a strong portfolio supported by extensive clinical evidence, including solutions for complex spine, motion preservation, and minimally invasive surgery. For further information, please visit www.highridgemedical.com.

Media Contact: Mark Richards

(512) 913-9572

mark.richards@highridgemedical.com