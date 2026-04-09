Spectral AI to Feature DeepView® System at 2026 American Burn Association Annual Meeting

DALLAS, April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spectral AI, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDAI) (“Spectral AI” or the “Company”), an artificial intelligence (AI) company focused on medical diagnostics for faster and more accurate treatment decisions in wound care, today announced its participation in the upcoming Annual Meeting of the American Burn Association, being held April 14-17, 2026 in Orlando, Florida. The Company’s DeepView® System will be on display at Booth 601.

This premier industry event for burn care education, research, and collaboration brings together more than 2,200 clinicians, researchers, and burn care leaders from across the globe.

The theme for this year’s event is “Leading Burn Care into Tomorrow.” To that end, Spectral AI will be:

Offering a hands-on demonstration of the DeepView System, a predictive diagnostic device and associated software platform that combines multispectral imaging with a proprietary AI algorithm to assess the healing potential of burn wounds. The DeepView System provides clinicians with an immediate, data-driven assessment of whether a burn wound will heal on its own or requires significant medical intervention, enabling earlier and more informed treatment decisions. Spectral AI submitted its De Novo 510(k) marketing clearance application for the DeepView System to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in June 2025.

Presenting an overview of the DeepView System, including real world experience, at the ABA Innovation Theater on April 14, 2026 at 5:30 pm local time. The event will be hosted by Christopher J. Lewis FRCS (Plast), Consultant Plastic & Reconstructive Surgeon in Newcastle upon Tyne, working within the NHS at the Royal Victoria Infirmary.



The DeepView System will also be included in several podium and poster presentations during the event.

About Spectral AI

Spectral AI, Inc. is a Dallas-based predictive AI company focused on medical diagnostics for faster and more accurate treatment decisions in wound care, with initial applications involving patients with burns. The Company is working to revolutionize the management of wound care by “Seeing the Unknown®” with its DeepView System. The DeepView System is being developed as a predictive diagnostic device to offer clinicians an objective and immediate assessment of a burn wound’s healing potential prior to treatment or other medical intervention. With algorithm-driven results and a goal of exceeding the current standard of care in the future, the DeepView System is expected to provide fast and accurate treatment insight towards value care by improving patient outcomes and reducing healthcare costs. Spectral AI has been named to TIME’s list of World’s Top HealthTech companies 2025. For more information about the DeepView System, visit www.spectral-ai.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this release are “forward looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the Company’s strategy, plans, objectives, initiatives and financial outlook. When used in this press release, the words “estimates,” “projected,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “forecasts,” “plans,” “intends,” “believes,” “seeks,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “future,” “propose” and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside Company’s control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. As such, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements.

Investors should carefully consider the foregoing factors, and the other risks and uncertainties described in the “Risk Factors” sections of the Company’s filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company’s Registration Statement and the other documents filed by the Company. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements.

Investors: The Equity Group Devin Sullivan Conor Rodriguez Managing Director Associate dsullivan@theequitygroup.com crodriguez@theequitygroup.com



