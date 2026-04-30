Spectral AI Wins Small Business Innovator Award at Inaugural Texas Innovation Conference

DALLAS, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spectral AI, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDAI) (“Spectral AI” or the “Company”), an artificial intelligence (AI) company focused on medical diagnostics for faster and more accurate treatment decisions in wound care, today announced that it has received the “Small Business Innovator Award” at the inaugural Texas Innovation Conference, held on April 22-23, 2026 at the campus of Texas Christian University.

The conference highlighted organizations and thought leaders that are turning research into real-world results, bringing together a select group of high-impact innovators, including startups, researchers, and ecosystem leaders. The Texas Innovation Awards ceremony, the centerpiece of the event, recognized companies and innovators who are driving innovation and economic growth in the State of Texas.

Spectral AI was recognized for its DeepView® System, an AI-driven, predictive diagnostic device and associated software platform that combines multispectral imaging with a proprietary AI algorithm to assess the healing potential of burn wounds. The DeepView System provides clinicians with an immediate, data-driven assessment of whether a burn wound will heal on its own or requires significant medical intervention, enabling earlier and more informed treatment decisions. Spectral AI submitted its De Novo clearance application for the DeepView System to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in June 2025.

Accepting the award on behalf of Spectral AI were Jason Dwight, PhD, Director of Research and Technology Strategy, and Bob Spencer, Manager of Imaging Systems and Hardware Engineering.

“Receiving the Texas Innovation Award is a tremendous honor for our entire team,” said Jason Dwight. “It reflects years of disciplined research, close collaboration with clinicians, and an unwavering commitment translating advanced imaging science into tools that genuinely improve patient outcomes for burn victims. The DeepView System represents exactly the kind of innovation this award was designed to recognize: rigorous, purposeful, and built around real clinical need."

“We are thrilled to be recognized with this award and honored to be a part of the thriving Texas technology and artificial intelligence ecosystems,” said Vincent Capone, Chief Executive Officer of Spectral AI. “We believe that the DeepView System has the potential to dramatically change the assessment and treatment paradigm for burn wounds, while providing broad access to expert-level care. This award is a true reflection of our team's shared commitment to excellence.”

About Spectral AI

Spectral AI, Inc. is a Dallas-based predictive AI company focused on medical diagnostics for faster and more accurate treatment decisions in wound care, with initial applications involving patients with burns. The Company is working to revolutionize the management of wound care by “Seeing the Unknown®” with its DeepView System. The DeepView System is being developed as a predictive diagnostic device to offer clinicians an objective and immediate assessment of a burn wound’s healing potential prior to treatment or other medical intervention. With algorithm-driven results and a goal of exceeding the current standard of care in the future, the DeepView System is expected to provide fast and accurate treatment insight towards value care by improving patient outcomes and reducing healthcare costs. Spectral AI has been named to TIME’s list of World’s Top HealthTech companies 2025. For more information about the DeepView System, visit www.spectral-ai.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this release are “forward looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the Company’s strategy, plans, objectives, initiatives and financial outlook. When used in this press release, the words “estimates,” “projected,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “forecasts,” “plans,” “intends,” “believes,” “seeks,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “future,” “propose” and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside Company’s control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. As such, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements.

Investors should carefully consider the foregoing factors, and the other risks and uncertainties described in the “Risk Factors” sections of the Company’s filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company’s Registration Statement and the other documents filed by the Company. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements.

Investors: The Equity Group

Devin Sullivan

Managing Director

dsullivan@theequitygroup.com

Conor Rodriguez

Associate

crodriguez@theequitygroup.com



