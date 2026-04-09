Scaling Lithium Operations to Meet Surging Global Demand

NEW YORK, April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market News Updates News Commentary - Lithium mining is basically riding the same wave as electric vehicles and battery storage, and that wave is getting bigger every year. Demand has been climbing fast because lithium is a core ingredient in rechargeable batteries used in EVs, smartphones, and renewable energy systems. On the supply side, new mines take years to get up and running, so there’s often a lag that keeps prices elevated. For investors, that imbalance—strong demand and slower supply growth—is a big part of what’s making lithium such an attractive space right now as these Active Companies are looking for opportunities: US Critical Metals Corp. (OTCQB: USCMF) (CSE: USCM), Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE: LAC) (TSX: LAC), Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB), Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA), Standard Lithium Ltd. (NYSE American: SLI) (TSXV: SLI).

When you look at market value projections, the numbers are pretty compelling. The global lithium market was valued at roughly $30–40 billion in the mid-2020s, and many forecasts suggest it could more than double by the early 2030s, potentially reaching $80–100+ billion depending on EV adoption rates. Some bullish scenarios even push beyond that if battery demand accelerates faster than expected. Prices can be volatile in the short term, but the long-term trend is generally pointing up as more countries push for clean energy and electrification.

From an operations standpoint, lithium mining comes down to two main methods: hard rock mining and brine extraction. Each has different cost structures and timelines, but both can be highly profitable when lithium prices are strong. The key for investors is understanding which companies can scale efficiently and manage costs while bringing supply online at the right time. Projects with good infrastructure, strong management, and access to financing tend to stand out, especially as the market matures and competition increases.

US Critical Metals Corp. (OTCQB: USCMF) (CSE: USCM) Announces 2026 Drill Program at McDermitt East Lithium Project and Initiates Permitting for the Drill Program - US Critical Metals Corp. (“USCM” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has executed a drilling services agreement for its 2026 exploration program at the Company’s McDermitt East Lithium Project, Nevada (“McDermitt” or the “Project”), and is initiating permitting activities in preparation for drilling.

The Company has engaged Envirotech Drilling LLC, a Nevada-based contractor with extensive experience in reverse circulation (“RC”) drilling, to complete the upcoming drill program. Under the agreement, drilling will consist of RC holes with an initial planned scope of approximately 1,000 meters, with flexibility to expand based on results.

2026 Exploration Program Highlights

Target: Lithium bearing claystone unit identified through surface sampling and mapping

Initial program: Approximately 1,000 meters of RC drilling (expandable)

Average hole depth: Approximately 100 to 150 meters per hole

Drill method: Reverse circulation (RC)

Fully contracted drill rig, crew, and support equipment secured

Drill mobilization targeted for third quarter of 2026, subject to permitting



A comprehensive drill plan will be released upon finalization of targeting and permitting approvals.

Management Commentary - Darren Collins, CEO & Director of USCM, comments: “Rising fuel prices and continued volatility in traditional energy markets are once again accelerating global demand for electric vehicles and alternative energy solutions. This shift is driving a renewed urgency to secure sources of lithium and other critical minerals. We believe the timing to advance drilling at McDermitt East is ideal, as the world looks for new, reliable energy supply chains in an increasingly inflationary environment.”

Strategic Location – McDermitt Caldera - The Project is located within the prolific McDermitt Caldera, one of North America’s most significant emerging lithium districts. Key highlights of the Project include:

Located approximately 19 kilometers from Lithium Americas Corp and the Thacker Pass Lithium Project

Highly prospective lithium claystone project within a promising U.S. jurisdiction

Surface sampling has returned anomalous lithium values up to ~2,129 ppm Li

Underexplored relative to nearby deposits

Large land position with significant upside potential



Positioned near Thacker Pass, the largest known lithium resource in the United States, and hosted within lithium-rich claystone sequences analogous to Thacker Pass. The Project is located in a mining-friendly jurisdiction with established infrastructure.

Development at Thacker Pass continues to accelerate, underscoring the strategic importance of the district:

Backed by a major investment and supply agreement with General Motors

Supported by U.S. government initiatives including loan facility from U.S. Department of Energy

Advancing toward commercial production, positioning the McDermitt Caldera region as a cornerstone of U.S. lithium supply



USCM believes its McDermitt East Project is well-positioned to benefit from this regional development momentum and increasing demand for domestically sourced lithium. Continued… Read this full release and additional news for US Critical Metals by visiting: https://uscmcorp.com/news/

Other recent developments in the markets include:

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB), a global leader in providing essential elements for mobility, energy, connectivity and health, announced that it will release its first quarter 2026 earnings after the NYSE closes on Wednesday, May 6, 2026.

The company will hold a conference call to discuss its first quarter 2026 results on Thursday, May 7, at 8 a.m. EDT. Access to the call is available via webcast or direct dial. A link to the webcast can be found through Albemarle Corporation's website at http://investors.albemarle.com. Direct dial numbers are provided below:

Participant Dial-in Numbers:

U.S. & Canada Toll-Free: 1 (800) 590-8290

International: 1-240-690-8800

Conference ID: ALBQ1

Webcast Details:

Event Title: Albemarle Q1 2026 Earnings Call

Event Date: May 7, 2026

Start Time: 8 a.m. EDT

Attendee URL: https://albemarle-q1-2026-earnings-call.open-exchange.net/

Lithium Americas Corp. (TSX: LAC) (NYSE: LAC) provided a project update for the year ended December 31, 2025, 2026 capital expenditure (“Capex”) guidance and 2026 project development milestones for its Thacker Pass project in Humboldt County, Nevada (“Thacker Pass” or the “Project”).

“2025 was a pivotal year for Lithium Americas and the Thacker Pass Project with Phase 1 construction well underway,” said Jonathan Evans, President and Chief Executive Officer of Lithium Americas. “Safety remains our top priority, processing facilities are rising and critical equipment and materials are arriving daily. As planned, we expect to reach peak construction employment of roughly 1,800 skilled craftspeople by year-end. Lithium market conditions are strengthening just as the project prepares to come online in late 2027, with full ramp-up through 2028.”

Recently, Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) rolled out the newest update to its Full Self-Driving (FSD) software, version 14.3. Tesla stock rose slightly, paring early gains and lagging the broad market rally on the U.S.-Iran ceasefire.

The latest iteration of FSD features improvements to self-driving tech that are meant to help cars better navigate some of the most complex driving situations. Before its release, CEO Elon Musk had touted FSD version 14.3 as one of Tesla's most significant software updates. In October, Musk had said FSD would make a car “feel like it is sentient.” Tesla will report first-quarter earnings on April 22.

Standard Lithium Ltd. (NYSE American: SLI) (TSXV: SLI), a leading near-commercial lithium company, recently announced the engagements of The Walsh Group, LLC, led by its Principal, Lieutenant General Robert S. Walsh, USMC (Ret.) and Global Mineral Strategies, led by its Managing Director, Mr. Gary Stanley, as strategic advisors to the Company (the “Strategic Advisors”).

The engagements of Lieutenant General Walsh and Mr. Stanley bring exceptional national security, trade policy and strategic supply chain expertise to Standard Lithium at a pivotal moment for the United States as it seeks to strengthen domestic critical mineral supply chains. Both Strategic Advisors have devoted decades of public service to advancing U.S. economic and national security interests, with a particular focus on securing resilient and competitive supply chains for strategic materials and advanced technologies.

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SOURCE: Market News Updates