Rare Earth Market Enters Hypergrowth Phase as Global Demand Surges

NEW YORK, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market News Updates News Commentary - The rare earth minerals industry has quietly become one of the most important pillars of the modern global economy. These 17 elements are essential for high-tech applications—everything from electric vehicles and wind turbines to smartphones, defense systems, and advanced electronics. What makes the sector especially critical today is its direct tie to the global energy transition. As countries push toward electrification and renewable energy, demand for rare earth-based permanent magnets (used in EV motors and turbines) is accelerating fast, making this industry less cyclical and more structurally driven than traditional mining sectors. Featured Companies in the rare earth/critical minerals operations issuing news of recent include: SAGA Metals Corp. (OTCQB: SAGMF) (TSX-V: SAGA), Allied Critical Metals Inc. (OTCQB: ACMIF) (CSE: ACM), TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ: TMC), MP Materials Corp. (NYSE: MP), Critical Metals Corp. (NASDAQ: CRML).

From an investor perspective, the numbers show a clear growth story. The global rare earth elements market was valued at roughly $3.95 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach about $6.28 billion by 2030, implying a solid ~8.6% CAGR. Some estimates are even higher, with broader rare earth metals projections reaching $7.3–$7.8 billion by 2030, depending on how the market is defined. While the absolute size may seem small compared to other commodities, the strategic value is what matters—these materials sit at the center of trillion-dollar industries like EVs, clean energy, and defense. That combination of relatively tight supply and rapidly expanding demand is what’s attracting institutional capital.

What really elevates this industry today is geopolitics and supply chain concentration. China currently dominates production and processing—accounting for roughly 60% of global output and an even larger share of processing capacity—which has pushed the U.S. and its allies to aggressively invest in domestic supply chains. This shift is creating a multi-year investment cycle in mining, refining, and magnet manufacturing outside China. For investors, that means the rare earth sector isn’t just about commodities anymore—it’s becoming a strategic, policy-driven growth market with long-term tailwinds tied to energy security, electrification, and global industrial policy.

SAGA Metals Corp. (TSXV: SAGA) (OTCQB: SAGMF) Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Wolverine Heavy Rare Earth Element Project in Labrador—Mineralized Potential Similar to Strange Lake and Tanbreez - SAGA Metals Corp (FSE: 20H) ("SAGA" or the "Company"), a North American exploration company focused on critical mineral discoveries, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a share purchase agreement dated April 13, 2026 (the “SPA”) with Catalyst Rare Metals Ltd. (“Catalyst”) and each of the shareholders thereof (collectively, the “Vendors”), pursuant to which SAGA will acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of Catalyst, which itself holds a 100% interest in the Wolverine rare earth element (“REE”) project (the “Wolverine REE Project”), a royalty-free, heavy rare earth project located near the coast of central Labrador, Canada (the “Acquisition”).

Wolverine REE Project Highlights:

2025 reverse circulation (“ RC ”) drilling confirmed broad, near-surface REE mineralization across a 1.7 km × 1.2 km area hosted within a significant peralkaline caldera system.

”) drilling confirmed broad, near-surface across a 1.7 km × 1.2 km area hosted within a significant peralkaline caldera system. 537 samples from the 2025 program returned consistent mineralization, supporting strong continuity across the drilled footprint. Key intercepts include: WOLRC25-003: 48.8 m @ 0.77% total rare earth oxides (“TREO”) from 1.5 m, including 18.3 m @ 1.06% TREO WOLRC25-006: 38.1 m @ 0.71% TREO from surface, including 4.6 m @ 1.53% TREO WOLRC25-002: 51.8 m @ 0.52% TREO from surface, including 33.5 m @ 0.67% TREO

Peak assays reached 2.03% TREO , with an average heavy rare earth oxides (“HREO”) contribution of 28% , highlighting strong heavy rare earth enrichment.

, with an average , highlighting strong heavy rare earth enrichment. Mineralization remains open and under-explored, with >1% TREO enriched zones identified

identified Large-scale potential is supported by 26 km² of exposed mineralized tuff at surface, 25–50 m thickness, and less than 10% of the prospective unit drilled to date.

Wolverine sits in a peralkaline intrusive complex within the same geological province as globally significant REE deposits including Tanbreez and Strange Lake.

The project’s combination of district scale potential, HREE enrichment, near-surface mineralization, and Tier-1 jurisdiction positions it as a potentially significant strategic REE asset.

Mike Stier, CEO and Director of SAGA stated: “The agreement to acquire of the Wolverine REE Project is a major milestone for Saga Metals and completes our diversified portfolio of critical minerals projects, strategically positioned to support North American supply security and national defense priorities. With titanium, uranium, vanadium, lithium, and now a high-potential heavy rare earth asset all 100% owned in Tier-1 jurisdictions, SAGA is well placed to deliver the strategic metals essential for the clean-energy transition and defense applications. Wolverine’s scale, HREE enrichment, and clear path to resource delineation position it as a well-timed addition with significant potential to enhance shareholder value.”

Wolverine REE Project Overview: The Wolverine REE Project comprises five contiguous mineral licenses totalling approximately 230.5 km². Situated approximately 50 km west of Hopedale and 12 km inland from the Labrador coast. The project is accessible by fixed-wing aircraft to the Hopedale gravel airstrip, followed by helicopter to site. Infrastructure advantages include commercial air services, ferry services, and road access near the towns of Natuashish and Hopedale, with communities that have established agreements with the nearby Vale Voisey’s Bay mine. The project is only 12 km from tidewater, offering logistical support to potential year-round access.

The Wolverine REE Project is hosted within the Flowers River Igneous Suite, the largest peralkaline intrusive-volcanic complex in Labrador, and forms part of the Labrador–Greenland alkaline/peralkaline REE province. The project is underlain by a nested system of partially eroded Proterozoic calderas approximately 1.3 billion years old with a composite diameter of approximately 14 km. REE-Nb mineralization is stratabound within the Nuiklavik volcanic sequence, specifically the crystal-poor aphyric ash-flow tuffs. The principal REE-bearing minerals are Ce-bastnäsite, allanite, and monazite, with yttrium-bearing accessory phases contributing a significant HREO component. Accessory niobium and zirconium enrichment is also present.

Drilling highlights to-date at the Wolverine REE Project: 2023 / 2024 backpack drilling yielded 32 core samples from less than 6 m depth. Despite the limited penetration, these holes confirmed the presence of high-grade REE mineralization including:

VWS24-003 returned 1.83% TREO at 0 – 0.75 m

VWS24-002 intersected 1.54% TREO at 3.2 – 4.2 m and 1.42% TREO at 4.95 – 5.8 m

VWS23-001 reached 1.16% TREO at 0.9 – 1.85 m





2025 RC drilling (25 holes, 537 samples) returned consistent mineralization across a 1.7 km × 1.2 km area, with 19 of 25 holes returning mineralized intercepts exceeding 0.2% TREO. Highlight intercepts include:

WOLRC25-003: 48.8 m @ 0.77% TREO from 1.5 m (incl. 18.3 m @ 1.06% TREO from 1.5 m)

WOLRC25-006: 38.1 m @ 0.71% TREO from surface (incl. 4.6 m @ 1.53% TREO)

WOLRC25-002: 51.8 m @ 0.52% TREO from surface (incl. 33.5 m @ 0.67% TREO)





Peak RC sample grades reached 2.03% TREO, with an average HREO contribution of approximately 24-28%. Mineralization is open and the system remains under-explored.

The 2025 RC drilling campaign materially advanced the Wolverine REE Project by confirming thick, laterally extensive, stratabound REE mineralization within the Unit 4 volcanic sequence, including intercepts of up to 48.8 m at 0.77% TREO and peak grades exceeding 2% TREO. Mineralization is characterized by favourable bastnäsite, meaningful HREO enrichment, and scale sufficient to support continued advancement toward resource definition. Overall, the results strongly support immediate follow-up through diamond core drilling to confirm vertical grade continuity, collect representative metallurgical material, and accelerate the project toward National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”) resource definition, while dozens of mineralized outcrop samples (shown on Figure 6) and multiple untested depth extensions across the broader caldera complex highlight substantial additional exploration upside.

The Company plans to advance the Wolverine REE Project toward an initial mineral resource estimate prepared in accordance with the requirements of NI 43-101, subject to completion of diamond core drilling and metallurgical testing. Continued… Read this full release along with images and graphs for SAGA Metals by visiting: https://sagametals.com/corporate-news/

Other recent developments in the mining industries of note include:

Allied Critical Metals Inc. (OTCQB: ACMIF) (CSE: ACM) recently reported drilling has intersected over 200 metres of breccia-hosted tungsten mineralization at the newly defined Venise Breccia target within its 100%-owned Borralha Tungsten Project in northern Portugal. In particular, ongoing drilling at a newly defined target within the historically documented Venise Breccia at the Borralha Tungsten Project has intersected zones of hydrothermal alteration and quartz-sulphide veining containing visible wolframite, molybdenite and chalcopyrite.

"These initial results bode very well for our fully funded drilling campaign at the Borralha Project. At the Venise target, we have identified significant mineralization at a second Breccia complex to add to the previously discovered Santa Helena Breccia," commented Roy Bonnell, Chief Executive Officer of the Company. "We are encouraged by these early results and continue to believe the Borralha Project is a world-class tungsten deposit with the possibility of being a meaningful new supply of tungsten in a world where pricing is above U.S.$3,000 per mtu [Source: Fastmarkets; April 3, 2026]."

Critical Metals Corp. (NASDAQ: CRML), a leading critical mineral mining company, recently announced that the historical metallurgical test results done by AMTEC / ALS in 2016 has been successfully replicated in the 2025 test work program undertaken at Fremantle Metallurgy laboratories, Perth, Western Australia, under the review of independent consultant Professor Tony Tang. Professor Tony Tang utilized a duplicate ore sample that was used in the original 2016 Tanbreez study.

In December 2025, the Company received the initial assay reports from Fremantle Metallurgical test Work and Independent Laboratory assay confirmation by Nagrom Metallurgical, in Perth, Western Australia, under the guidance of Independent Company Consultant, Emeritus Professor Dr Tony Tang.

The results confirmed up to ~40% improved refined concentrate from historical Test Work in 2016 AMTEC/ALS, by application of new technology, with total TREEs recovery results that mark a significantly improved refined concentrate and confirmation of repeatability.

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE: MP) will release its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026, after the U.S. markets close on Thursday, May 7, 2026. MP Materials’ management will host a conference call and webcast that afternoon at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time). Prior to the conference call and webcast, MP Materials will issue a press release and post a slide presentation at https://investors.mpmaterials.com/.

Conference Call Details:

Event: MP Materials Q1 2026 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast

Date: Thursday, May 7, 2026

Time: 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time)

Webcast: https://investors.mpmaterials.com/

Replay: A webcast replay will be available approximately one hour after the call has concluded.

Deep Sea Rare Minerals, Inc. ("DSRM") recently announced that it has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (the "MoU") with TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ: TMC) to explore strategic collaboration opportunities in selected areas of the emerging U.S. deep-sea critical minerals sector, including potential polymetallic nodule processing and DSRM's offshore survey services.

Under the terms of the MoU, DSRM and TMC USA will explore the potential for polymetallic nodules recovered by DSRM to be delivered to and processed by TMC USA in the future. Any such arrangement would depend on the completion of a standards-compliant prefeasibility study for DSRM's offshore operations. The MoU establishes a framework for further discussions that could potentially lead to one or more commercial agreements, subject to due diligence, negotiation of definitive terms, and any required regulatory approvals.

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