Europe’s Cannabis Boom Is Accelerating as Billions Flow into Licensed Markets

NEW YORK, May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market News Updates News Commentary - Europe’s licensed cannabis industry is starting to look like one of the most exciting growth stories in the global cannabis market. What was once a fragmented, slow-moving sector is now gaining serious momentum as more countries open up medical cannabis programs, expand patient access, and create clearer licensing frameworks for producers and distributors. Germany continues to lead the charge after its cannabis reforms, but countries like the UK, Portugal, Italy, France, Switzerland, and the Czech Republic are also becoming major pieces of the puzzle. Investors and operators are paying close attention because Europe is increasingly being viewed as the next major long-term cannabis opportunity outside North America. Active Companies in the cannabis/edibles industries of interest include: Herbal Dispatch Inc. (CSE: HERB) (OTCQB: LUFFF), Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ: ACB) (TSX: ACB), Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY), Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ: CGC) (TSX: WEED), Organigram Global Inc. (NASDAQ: OGI).

The numbers behind the industry are getting hard to ignore. According to market forecasts, the European medical cannabis market was valued at roughly $3.06 billion in 2025 and is projected to climb to more than $13.1 billion by 2034, representing strong double-digit annual growth. Other industry estimates suggest Europe’s legal cannabis sector could reach between €2 billion and €4 billion within the next few years as regulations continue to evolve and patient adoption accelerates. Germany alone now represents one of the largest medical cannabis markets outside of North America, with demand rising sharply as imports, prescriptions, and domestic cultivation expand.

What makes Europe especially interesting is that the industry is maturing in a much more structured and pharmaceutical-style environment compared to earlier North American markets. Licensed operators that can meet strict EU-GMP standards are gaining a major competitive advantage, and institutional investors are starting to favor companies with scalable infrastructure, compliance expertise, and international distribution networks. At the same time, consumer demand for wellness-focused cannabinoid products, CBD, and medical cannabis treatments continues growing across the region. Many analysts now believe Europe could become the global center for high-quality, regulated cannabis production and distribution over the next decade as legalization efforts and commercial opportunities continue expanding country by country.

HERBAL DISPATCH SECURES EU-GMP PROCESSING PARTNERSHIP TO ACCELERATE GERMAN AND EUROPEAN EXPORT GROWTH - Herbal Dispatch Inc. (CSE: HERB) (OTCQB: LUFFF) (“Herbal Dispatch” or the “Company”) (FSE: HA9), is pleased to announce that it has entered into an exclusive strategic supply agreement with a European Union Good Manufacturing Practice (“EU-GMP”) licensed cannabis processor based in Portugal.

The agreement establishes a long-term international commercialization framework through which Herbal Dispatch’s Canadian cannabis products may be exported to the processor’s EU-GMP-certified facility for processing packaging and distribution into regulated European medical cannabis markets.

Initial export shipments have already been successfully completed and the parties are now positioned to scale international distribution volumes as market demand continues to expand and European import processes become increasingly streamlined.

Herbal Dispatch has established a growing international medical cannabis commercialization network spanning multiple regulated global markets including Australia, Portugal, Germany, Brazil, Czech Republic, United Kingdom, Switzerland, and Costa Rica, positioning the Company as an emerging participant within the global medical cannabis supply chain.

In January 2026 Herbal Dispatch announced the completion of a 298kg export of medical cannabis destined for the German medical cannabis market through Portugal marking a significant milestone in the Company’s international expansion strategy. Following the success of this shipment HD expanded its relationship with the Portugal-based group into a broader strategic export partnership designed to support scalable long-term distribution opportunities into Germany and additional regulated international medical cannabis markets.

HD believes its Portugal-based export infrastructure and EU-GMP processing relationships provide the Company with a highly strategic gateway into the broader European medical cannabis market enabling efficient international commercialization, enhanced regulatory coordination, and scalable long-term export growth opportunities.

Leveraging EU-GMP Infrastructure - Through this exclusive partnership, Herbal Dispatch is advancing its entry into key European jurisdictions, including Germany, one of the fastest-growing medical cannabis markets globally. Germany’s pharmacy-based distribution model, combined with ongoing regulatory reform, continues to drive increasing demand for high-quality, EU-GMP compliant cannabis products.

EU-GMP certified processing capacity in Europe remains constrained relative to demand, creating a structural bottleneck for companies seeking compliant access to these markets. By partnering with an established EU-GMP processor, Herbal Dispatch is able to leverage existing pharmaceutical-grade infrastructure, significantly reducing capital requirements while accelerating time to market.

In addition to dried cannabis flower, the Portuguese processor is capable of processing and formulating cannabis extracts and derivative products. This positions Herbal Dispatch to supply higher-value formats such as vape oils, hash, and other cannabis concentrates into regulated European markets, expanding both product breadth and margin profile.

Regulatory Tailwinds Accelerating Export Timelines - The Company also notes a near-term regulatory improvement in Portugal, where INFARMED has confirmed the transition to a digital import permit system for cannabis imports from Canada. This transition, expected to be implemented by the end of the month, is anticipated to reduce permit processing timelines from approximately six weeks to as little as seven business days. This development is expected to materially increase shipment velocity, improve working capital efficiency, and support the scaling of Herbal Dispatch’s European export program. Continued… Read this full release and additional news for Herbal Dispatch by visiting: https://research.quotemedia.com/equity/home/news?symbol=HERB:CNX

Latest News and Developments for Cannabis/Edibles Companies include:

Organigram Global Inc. (NASDAQ: OGI) (TSX: OGI), (the "Company" or "Organigram"), Canada's #1 cannabis company by market share, is pleased to announce its results for the second quarter ended March 31, 2026 ("Q2 Fiscal 2026" or "Q2").

"Q2 reflected our underperformance in vapes and temporary challenges in infused pre-roll production, compounded by slower industry growth," said James Yamanaka, CEO of Organigram. "We acted quickly to address these issues, and the operational changes and product enhancements we have implemented are already beginning to stabilize performance. Combined with continued improvements in yields and flower potency, and the contribution from Sanity Group beginning in Q3, we believe the business is positioned for stronger execution and improved performance in the second half of fiscal 2026."

Canopy Growth Corporation (TSX: WEED) (Nasdaq: CGC) and Spectrum Therapeutics announced an expansion of its Minor Cannabinoid softgel lineup, introducing new 30 and 90-pack formats and additional dosing options across its Optimized Spectrum portfolio.

The expansion builds on the strong performance of existing 30-pack formats and reflects Canopy Growth’s ongoing commitment to improving patient access through targeted, need-state products.

“Our focus has always been on building a portfolio that genuinely reflects what patients and clinics are telling us,” said Andrew Bevan, Senior Vice-President, Medical. “The success of our 30-pack told us patients were looking for more value, more convenience, and greater access to the minor cannabinoid formulations they rely on. This expansion goes beyond pack size – it's about driving value through innovation, delivering greater flexibility in how patients dose, improving affordability, and responding directly to feedback on efficacy and treatment optimization.”

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ: ACB) (TSX: ACB), the Canadian‑based leading global medical cannabis company, is significantly expanding its global medical cannabis portfolio, with new product launches rolling out across Canada, Europe and Australia. The company continues to shape the global cannabis landscape by introducing new products and formats around the world. The newly expanded lineup includes dried flower, pre‑rolls and pastilles, reflecting Aurora's long‑standing focus on innovation, quality and patient choice, while driving sustainable growth internationally.

"As our global medical business continues to grow, our focus remains on delivering consistency and reliability across the markets we serve," says Lana Culley, VP Innovation & International Operations at Aurora. "By expanding our offerings in key countries, we're responding to clear patient and prescriber demand with products that meet local regulatory standards, offer meaningful choice across formats, and can be supplied reliably at scale - all while reinforcing the level of quality and trust expected from us."

Scottish Brewer, BrewDog, by Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY), recently announced a 12-month partnership with Underbelly to support key festivals and venues in its portfolio.

The deal, which has scope to extend beyond the initial agreement, will see BrewDog take over as the official beer supplier at Christmas in Trafalgar Square, SKATE at Leicester Square and permanent live venue, Underbelly Boulevard Soho, in addition to Underbelly at The Edinburgh Fringe.

Starting immediately, taps at Underbelly Boulevard Soho, which hosts award-winning UK live performances, have been switched over to BrewDog favourites, including Lost Lager, Wingman, Cold Beer, and Punk AF, with Underbelly at The Edinburgh Fringe Festival activation taking place throughout August.

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