Multibillion-Dollar Edibles Market Gains Rising Momentum as Legalization Expands

NEW YORK, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market News Updates News Commentary -- The cannabis edibles market isn’t just growing—it’s hitting a stride that’s hard to ignore. What started as a niche corner of the industry has quickly gone mainstream, thanks largely to consumers looking for cleaner, more discreet ways to consume. Gummies, chocolates, beverages are now front and center as legalization continues to expand across North America, Europe, and parts of Asia. Both recreational users and medical patients are driving this shift, especially those looking for alternatives to smoking for things like pain relief, sleep, and overall wellness. At this point, edibles aren’t an add-on category—they’re becoming a core pillar of where the industry is headed. Active Companies in the cannabis/edibles industries of interest include: Herbal Dispatch Inc. (CSE: HERB) (OTCQB: LUFFF), Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY), Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ: CGC) (TSX: WEED), SNDL Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) (CSE: SNDL), Organigram Global Inc. (NASDAQ: OGI).

The numbers back that up in a big way. The global edibles market is expected to reach around $7.1 billion in 2025 and climb to roughly $16.6 billion by 2030, which is a strong, sustained growth curve by any standard. And that may just be the beginning—longer-term projections suggest the market could push past $55 billion into the mid-2030s. That kind of runway is being fueled by a mix of wider acceptance, better product quality, and more consistent dosing, which has historically been a barrier for new users. On top of that, brands are getting smarter—rolling out new formats and experiences that appeal to health-conscious and lifestyle-driven consumers, not just traditional cannabis users.

From an investment perspective, this is where things get especially interesting. Edibles sit right at the intersection of several powerful trends: wellness, premium consumer products, and functional ingredients. Low-dose THC and CBD options aimed at stress, sleep, and recovery are gaining traction fast, and companies that understand branding are carving out real loyalty. Add in the potential for U.S. federal reform and continued expansion of medical programs globally, and you’ve got a segment that’s opening up new markets and distribution channels at a steady pace. With the broader cannabis market expected to top $125 billion by 2030, edibles are positioned to take a meaningful slice of that pie—and likely more over time.

HERBAL DISPATCH COMPLETES FIRST INTERNATIONAL GUMMY EXPORT, GENERATES $350,000 IN REVENUE AND ADVANCES GLOBAL EDIBLES STRATEGY - Herbal Dispatch Inc. (CSE: HERB) (OTCQB: LUFFF) (“Herbal Dispatch” or the “Company”) (FSE: HA9), today announced the successful completion of its first export of medical cannabis gummies to Australia, generating approximately $350,000 in revenue and marking a significant milestone in the Company’s international growth strategy.

The export reflects accelerating global demand for regulated cannabis edibles and reinforces Herbal Dispatch’s ability to deliver compliant, high-quality products into international markets. The customer for this shipment is a top three global cannabis company, further validating Herbal Dispatch’s positioning as a trusted supply partner in the international medical cannabis ecosystem.

“We are pleased to have successfully completed the first tranche of our export of premium cannabis gummies to Australia,” said Philip Campbell, CEO of Herbal Dispatch. “This milestone highlights both the strength of our product offering and our ability to execute in regulated international markets. We view this as an important step in scaling a high-margin export channel and establishing recurring international revenue streams.”

The shipped products consist of Herbal Dispatch’s medical cannabis gummies, produced in compliance with Canadian federal regulations and applicable GMP standards. Based on current demand and partner engagement, the Company anticipates additional follow-on shipments in 2026, subject to regulatory approvals and market conditions.

The Company currently maintains active export relationships across multiple international markets, including Australia, Portugal, Germany (most recently in January 2026), Brazil, the Czech Republic, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, and Costa Rica, reflecting the continued expansion of its global distribution footprint.

Expanding Edibles Strategy - In parallel with its international initiatives, Herbal Dispatch is actively expanding its gummies and edibles offering domestically under the Chomp brand, responding to strong and growing consumer demand across both medical and recreational channels. The Company views edibles as a key category for long-term growth, driven by consumer preference for convenient, dose-controlled formats and increasing adoption across global markets.

Herbal Dispatch’s integrated platform—spanning product development, distribution, and direct-to-consumer channels—positions the Company to capture share in the expanding edibles segment both in Canada and internationally.

This initial export shipment represents a meaningful step forward in Herbal Dispatch’s broader strategy to scale its international footprint while simultaneously strengthening its domestic product portfolio. The Company continues to build a diversified revenue base across high-growth categories and jurisdictions, with a focus on margin expansion and sustainable growth. Continued… Read this full release and additional news for Herbal Dispatch by visiting:

https://www.financialnewsmedia.com/news-herb/

Latest News and Developments for Cannabis/Edibles Companies include:

Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY), a global lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company at the forefront of the cannabis, beverage, and wellness industries, recently issued a statement applauding President Donald Trump’s actions leading to rescheduling of cannabis from Schedule I to Schedule III under the Controlled Substances Act - a defining inflection point that represents a fundamental shift in U.S. drug policy, unlocking significant opportunities for medical cannabis clinical research, patient access, and industry standardization. The action represents the most consequential federal cannabis policy development in decades, accelerating the emergence of a regulated, science-driven medical cannabis framework in the United States.

Irwin D. Simon, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Tilray Brands, stated: “Today marks a pivotal moment for the United States. With President Trump’s action to reschedule cannabis, federal policy is finally aligning with science, medicine, and most importantly, patient needs. This is about people: patients fighting cancer, seniors managing chronic pain, veterans navigating PTSD, and children with epilepsy whose families have long sought safe, effective options. For decades, they have turned to medical cannabis. Today, the system begins to catch up with them. Rescheduling has the potential to accelerate clinical research, broaden access, and elevate the quality, consistency, and safety standards that establish medical cannabis as a legitimate pillar of modern healthcare.”

Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ: CGC) (TSX: WEED) recently announced that its Apollo Cannabis Clinics (“Apollo”) has been named Best Medical Cannabis Clinic in the 2025 Toronto Star’s Readers’ Choice Awards, a public vote that reflects the trust patients place in Apollo’s care.

Apollo represents the Company’s commitment to raising the standard of medical cannabis and making quality treatment accessible to every Canadian.

“This recognition comes directly from the people we care for, and that makes it especially meaningful,” said Luc Mongeau, Chief Executive Officer of Canopy Growth. “Everything Apollo does is grounded in genuine commitment to positive patient outcomes and our team works hard to make medical cannabis care accessible and supportive. To have that trusted by so many Canadians is something we don’t take lightly.”

SNDL Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) (CSE: SNDL) announced recently that Tyler Robson, President of Cannabis, has left the Company in order to pursue other opportunities. Ryan Hellard, SNDL’s current Chief Strategy Officer, will assume the role of Interim President of Cannabis. The Company wishes Mr. Robson success in his future endeavors.

SNDL Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiaries, is one of the largest vertically integrated cannabis companies and the largest private-sector liquor and cannabis retailer in Canada, with retail banners that include Ace Liquor, Wine and Beyond, Liquor Depot, Value Buds, Spiritleaf and Cost Cannabis. With products available in licensed cannabis retail locations nationally, SNDL’s consumer-facing cannabis brands include Top Leaf, Contraband, Palmetto, Bon Jak, La Plogue, Versus, Value Buds, Grasslands, Vacay, Pearls by Grön, No Future and Bhang Chocolate. SNDL's investment portfolio seeks to deploy strategic capital through direct and indirect investments and partnerships throughout the North American cannabis industry.

Organigram Global Inc. (NASDAQ: OGI), and Sanity Group GmbH (“Sanity” or “Sanity Group”) recently announced the successful closing of Organigram’s previously announced acquisition (the “Acquisition”) of Sanity Group, pursuant to the terms of a share purchase agreement dated February 18, 2026 (the “Share Purchase Agreement”). In connection with closing of the Acquisition, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company acquired all of the issued and outstanding shares of Sanity Group not already owned by the Company for an upfront purchase price paid on closing of €107.3 million, consisting of €78.0 million in cash and €29.3 million in share consideration (the “Upfront Consideration”). In connection with the closing of the Acquisition, the Company also closed its previously announced private placement financing (the “Private Placement”) with BT DE Investments Inc. (“BAT”), a wholly owned subsidiary of British American Tobacco p.l.c.1, for total gross proceeds of €40.3 million (equal to C$65.2 million)2, and its previously announced senior secured credit facilities (the “Loan Facilities”) of up to C$60 million.

The Company is also pleased to announce that, in connection with the closing of the Acquisition, Mr. Max Konrad Narr has been appointed to the Company’s board of directors for the duration of the Earnout Period.

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