SpotSee Expands QR-Enabled Monitoring Portfolio

DALLAS, April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SpotSee, a global leader in condition monitoring and supply chain visibility solutions, today announced the launch of three new QR-enabled indicators: FreezeSafe™ QR, TiltWatch® XTR QR and ShockWatch® Label QR. These additions expand SpotSee’s growing portfolio of connected, single-use sensors that transform physical events in the supply chain into real-time digital data from the edge.

With this launch, SpotSee now offers a robust suite of QR-enabled solutions—including previously announced WarmMark QR (time-temperature indicator) and ShockWatch® 2 QR—designed to capture critical condition data from the first mile to the last mile using a simple smartphone scan.

“Every scan creates a new low-cost data point that can be delivered from the edge of the supply chain,” said SpotSee President and CEO Tony Fonk. “That visibility is transforming how our customers operate using QR-enabled solutions to identify issues faster, improve handling and reduce returns by up to 90%.”

Together, these solutions create digital data points at the edge of the supply chain, enabling companies to monitor temperature, impact and orientation in real time without the need for batteries, apps, or complex hardware. Each scan captures condition, time, date, GPS location and serial number, automatically uploading to the SpotSee Cloud to deliver actionable insights, improve quality, reduce costs and increase confidence in delivery.

A Connected Ecosystem for Supply Chain Visibility

SpotSee’s QR-enabled portfolio provides a scalable, cost-effective alternative to traditional data loggers by combining:

Battery-free, single-use indicators

Smartphone-based data capture (no app required)

Cloud-connected visibility across shipments

Real-time insights to reduce damage, excursions and returns





The result is a unified platform that delivers end-to-end condition monitoring, enabling better decision-making, improved compliance and measurable reductions in supply chain risk.

FreezeSafe QR — Connected Freeze Detection for Cold Chain Integrity

FreezeSafe QR is a descending temperature indicator designed to detect and document exposure to unacceptable low temperatures. When scanned, it uploads condition status along with time, date, location, serial number and image evidence to the SpotSee Cloud for full traceability. This solution is ideal for pharmaceuticals, diagnostics, biologics, chemical and food shipments, where freezing can compromise product efficacy or safety.

Key capabilities include:

Detects temperature excursions below defined thresholds

Provides visual indication plus digital record

Enables cold chain compliance and audit readiness

Captures image-based evidence at scan

Cloud integration supports compliance with 21 CFR Part 11 requirements





Available Temperature Thresholds include 0°C/32°F, 2°C/36°F, 5°C/41°F, 10°C/50°F and 15°C/59°F.

TiltWatch XTR QR: Connected Tilt Monitoring for Orientation Control

TiltWatch XTR QR is a single-use, battery-free tilt indicator that detects when a shipment has tipped beyond acceptable angles. Each scan records condition, time, date, location and serial number in the SpotSee Cloud, enabling full shipment visibility and traceability.



Designed for sensitive equipment, appliances, medical devices and industrial shipments, TiltWatch XTR QR helps ensure proper handling throughout transit.

Key capabilities include:

Detects tilt and improper orientation during transit

Creates digital proof of handling at receipt

Enables shipment-level and lane-level insights

Serialized for full traceability across the supply chain



ShockWatch Label QR: Scalable Impact Monitoring at the Package Level

ShockWatch Label QR is a connected impact indicator that detects when a shipment experiences a shock event beyond a specified g-force threshold. The indicator turns from clear to red upon activation, while each scan uploads condition data to the SpotSee Cloud for analysis and reporting. Its low-cost, single-use design makes it ideal for high-volume deployments at the package or item level.

Key capabilities include:

Enables package-level monitoring down to point-of-sale

Provides real-time cloud visibility and analytics





Available Impact Sensitivity Levels/g-force thresholds available are 5 Gs, 10 Gs, 15 Gs, 25 Gs, 3 7Gs, 50 Gs and 75 Gs.

With the addition of FreezeSafe QR, TiltWatch XTR QR and ShockWatch Label QR, SpotSee continues to expand its vision of delivering data from the edge—where physical events occur.

By turning every shipment into a source of real-time intelligence, SpotSee enables customers to:

Reduce product loss and damage by up to 60%

Improve delivery performance and reduce returns by up to 90%

Lower operational costs

Strengthen compliance and documentation

Increase confidence across the supply chain





FreezeSafe QR, TiltWatch XTR QR and ShockWatch Label QR are available now through SpotSee and its global distribution network.