GOCare and SCTelcom Partner to Elevate Customer Experience

ALPHARETTA, Ga., April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GOCare , a leading SaaS provider of digital customer experience solutions for broadband service providers (BSPs), today announced a new partnership with SCTelcom , a rural telecommunications cooperative serving members in Kansas and Oklahoma and dedicated to providing best-in-class customer experiences.

As SCTelcom expands into competitive markets, providing an exceptional customer experience is more essential than ever. With goals of being “easy to do business with” and providing digital engagement across billing and operations, working with GOCare was a natural partnership for SCTelcom.

SCTelcom selected GOCare to unify its customer experience ecosystem, streamline operations, and enable automated digital engagement. By investing in digital channels such as SMS, web chat, email, social media, and proactive outage notifications, SCTelcom is enhancing service delivery while preserving the personal touch that rural communities value.

“Rural providers have a unique advantage when it comes to customer relationships, and our GOCare partnership allows us to build on that strength with modern digital tools,” said Carla Shearer, CEO of SCTelcom. “Our goal is simple—to be easy to do business with. By embracing digital engagement and automation, we’re making it easier for our customers to connect with us on their terms.”

Through this partnership, SCTelcom will implement GOCare’s Digital Experience Platform to integrate systems, automate communications, and leverage the AI toolset in GOCare Connect to assist SCTelcom staff in delivering quicker, more personalized interactions across whatever digital channel a customer chooses. With two-way digital channels and proactive notifications, SCTelcom continues to modernize customer engagement while maintaining the community focus that distinguishes rural broadband providers.

GOCare’s platform integrates with SCTelcom’s billing (Innovative Systems eLations), network operations (Calix), and CRM (Salesforce) to create a unified customer view, leading to faster resolutions and fewer phone calls.

The GOCare Digital Experience Platform enables SCTelcom to:

Automate responses, uncover customer insights, predict satisfaction, and ensure service quality at scale with GOCare Connect including AI-powered suggested replies, automatic conversation categorization, CSAT, and quality assurance grading.

Proactively communicate during broadband outages and maintenance events, reducing inbound calls and improving transparency with GOCare OutageIQ

Automate customer feedback collection with real-time insights and actionability with GOCare Pulse

Increase revenue with targeted outbound SMS campaigns using GOCare Reach

Lower call volumes by delivering personalized account, billing, and appointment updates with GOCare Messenger



“Forward-thinking operators like SCTelcom are redefining what customer experience looks like in broadband,” said Mike Roddy, CEO and Co-Founder at GOCare. “As competition increases, the ability to proactively engage customers and simplify the service experience becomes a true differentiator. We’re proud to support SCTelcom in that transformation.”

About SCTelcom

SCTelcom is a leading telecommunications provider dedicated to empowering residents and businesses in rural areas. They are committed to building vibrant, connected communities through innovative services. Learn more at www.sctelcom.net

About GOCare

GOCare is a trusted digital experience platform for broadband service providers, driving customer satisfaction and operational efficiency. Our innovative SaaS solution integrates seamlessly with existing operator technology stacks—including billing, network operations, IT, and marketing platforms—empowering providers to deliver proactive notifications and personalized interactions through two-way SMS, social media, web chat, and email. Founded by telecom veterans, GOCare’s “For Operators, By Operators” ethos underscores our deep understanding of the broadband industry’s challenges. We are committed to helping operators transform the customer experience, making it easier for subscribers to connect, communicate, and engage at every touchpoint. Serving over 30 broadband operators and powering more than 30 million monthly digital interactions, GOCare reduces call volumes, cuts operational costs, accelerates payments, and boosts customer satisfaction metrics. Learn more at www.gocarecx.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Media Contacts:

GOCare – Kevin Mitchell | pr@gocarecx.com

SCTelcom – Wendy Crenner | wcrenner@sctelcom.com