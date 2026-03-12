EverFast Fiber Networks Taps GOCare to Power Digital Transformation and Customer Engagement Strategy

ALPHARETTA, Ga., March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GOCare , a leading SaaS provider of digital customer experience solutions for broadband service providers (BSPs), today announced that EverFast Fiber Networks (EverFast) has selected the GOCare Digital Experience Platform to modernize its customer communications and streamline operational efficiency across its expanding service footprint.

Headquartered in Lenexa, Kansas, EverFast is a rapidly growing, fiber broadband provider committed to delivering a fast, reliable, and future-proof internet experience to residents and businesses in the Kansas City area. As a local provider, EverFast is redefining how fiber broadband is deployed and experienced in its communities.

To further that mission, EverFast has chosen to implement GOCare’s product suite—including GOCare® Messenger, Connect, Pulse, and Reach—integrating seamlessly with EverFast’s existing systems, including MACC’s billing platform, Adtran Mosaic One, and HubSpot.

“EverFast is committed to delivering a world-class customer experience that matches the speed and reliability of our network,” stated Andrew Koelker, Marketing Manager at EverFast Fiber. “GOCare enables us to meet our customers where they are—on their phones and digital channels—and deliver fast, automated service that reduces friction and increases engagement.”

Unlocking a Modern, Digital CX

By partnering with GOCare, Everest will:

Launch modern digital channels such as two-way SMS, web chat, and social media messaging via GOCare Connect, giving customers real-time support on their terms.

such as via GOCare Connect, giving customers real-time support on their terms. Automate communications around billing, appointments, and service updates using GOCare Messenger, decreasing call volume and empowering customer self-service.

around billing, appointments, and service updates using GOCare Messenger, decreasing call volume and empowering customer self-service. Gather actionable customer insights through GOCare Pulse, a real-time NPS®/CSAT survey solution, enabling EverFast to continuously improve based on direct feedback.

through GOCare Pulse, a real-time NPS®/CSAT survey solution, enabling EverFast to continuously improve based on direct feedback. Run proactive outreach campaigns with GOCare Reach, targeting segmented audiences to promote service availability, upgrades, and more—all while integrating into the customer journey.

Seamless System Integration

EverFast’s deployment will include robust integration across key platforms, including:

MACC and Adtran , leveraging GOCare's real-time API access to synchronize customer data and automate workflows.

and , leveraging GOCare's real-time API access to synchronize customer data and automate workflows. HubSpot, enabled through the GOCare Connect plugin, ensures sales and support teams have a complete view of customer interactions.

“MACC is proud to support EverFast’s digital transformation alongside GOCare,” said Brian Thomas, EVP at MACC. “By integrating GOCare’s Digital Experience platform with MACC’s open APIs, EverFast can deliver a more efficient, connected, and customer-centric experience—aligning perfectly with their mission to provide better, faster internet and service.”

Guided Digital Transformation

GOCare brings a proven track record of reducing operational expenses, improving first contact resolution, and helping broadband providers evolve their digital experience with confidence. With deep experience supporting providers, GOCare’s team is guiding the deployment with a focus on best practices and measurable outcomes.

“We’re thrilled to welcome EverFast Fiber Networks to the GOCare family,” said Mike Roddy, CEO and co-founder at GOCare. “EverFast’s decision to go all-in on digital channels reflects its forward-thinking approach to customer experience. We look forward to helping them reduce call volume, integrate systems, and ultimately deliver a modern experience that sets them apart.”

About EverFast Fiber Networks

Headquartered in Lenexa, KS, EverFast Fiber Networks is a local provider of high-speed data, telephony, and video services to residential, commercial, and carrier customers in the Kansas City metro area. EverFast has been serving Kansas City since 1999 and was the first Kansas City internet provider to bring the fiber network experience to residential customers. EverFast was acquired in December 2022 by funds managed by Astatine Investment Partners LLC as a divisional carveout from Consolidated Communications. For more information, please visit: www.everfastfiber.com .

About GOCare

GOCare is a trusted digital experience platform for broadband service providers, driving customer satisfaction and operational efficiency. Our innovative SaaS solution integrates seamlessly with existing operator technology stacks—including billing, network operations, IT, and marketing platforms—empowering providers to deliver proactive notifications and personalized interactions through two-way SMS, social media, web chat, and email. Founded by telecom veterans, GOCare’s “For Operators, By Operators” ethos underscores our deep understanding of the broadband industry’s challenges. We are committed to helping operators transform the customer experience, making it easier for subscribers to connect, communicate, and engage at every touchpoint. Serving over 30 broadband operators and powering more than 30 million monthly digital interactions, GOCare reduces call volumes, cuts operational costs, accelerates payments, and boosts customer satisfaction metrics. Learn more at www.gocarecx.com and follow us on LinkedIn .

