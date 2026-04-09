INE Defines the Future of Cybersecurity: The Rise of the Full-Stack Defender

Cary, NC, April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INE, a global leader in IT and cybersecurity training, today announced a new industry perspective redefining what it means to be a modern cybersecurity professional: the rise of the Full-Stack Defender.

As cyber threats grow more complex and interconnected, organizations can no longer rely on siloed teams or narrowly trained specialists. Today’s attack paths span networks, cloud infrastructure, applications, and automation systems which require a new kind of practitioner equipped to understand and defend across all domains.

“The idea that cybersecurity exists in isolation is no longer realistic,” said Lindsey Rinehart, Chief Executive Officer at INE. “Modern defenders must understand how systems connect, where vulnerabilities emerge across environments, and how attacks move between them. The future belongs to full-stack defenders.”

A Fundamental Shift in Cybersecurity Roles

The Full-Stack Defender represents a shift away from traditional role boundaries toward cross-functional capability. Instead of specializing in a single domain, these professionals are trained to operate across:

This evolution reflects a broader industry reality: attackers do not operate in silos—and defenders can’t afford to either.

Why This Matters Now

Organizations are under increasing pressure to defend expanding attack surfaces with limited resources. At the same time:

Technology environments are becoming more integrated and complex

Skill gaps are widening across IT and security teams

Breaches increasingly exploit gaps between systems—not within them

As a result, the ability to connect knowledge across domains is becoming more valuable than deep specialization alone.

From Siloed Skills to Organizational Readiness

INE’s approach to training supports this shift by enabling organizations to build full-stack defenders through a structured, measurable model:

Assess → Train → Practice → Certify

With capabilities such as skills diagnostics, hands-on labs, and certification pathways, INE helps teams:

Identify critical skill gaps before training begins

Build practical, real-world capabilities across disciplines

Strengthen collaboration between networking, cloud, and security teams

Improve overall organizational readiness and resilience

A New Standard for Workforce Development

The concept of the Full-Stack Defender emerges as part of INE’s broader Year of the Defender initiative, which recognizes the expanding role of modern technologists in protecting systems, data, and organizations.

Rather than treating training as a one-time event, INE positions workforce development as a continuous, strategic capability—one that evolves alongside emerging threats and technologies.

“Defenders aren’t defined by job titles anymore,” added Rinehart. “They’re defined by their ability to adapt, connect systems, and respond to real-world threats. That’s what we’re building at INE.”

Learn how INE Enterprise Training for Teams helps organizations close skills gaps and build cross-functional defenders at scale.

About INE

INE is an award-winning, premier provider of online networking and cybersecurity education, including cybersecurity training and certification. INE is trusted by Fortune 500 companies and IT professionals around the globe. Leveraging a state-of-the-art hands-on lab platform, advanced technologies, a global video distribution network, and instruction from world-class experts, INE sets the standard for high-impact, career-advancing technical education.

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