Public Sector Cyber Risk Grows as Skills Gaps Persist, INE Reports

Cary, NC, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INE today highlighted the growing cybersecurity skills gap facing local governments, law enforcement, and public sector agencies, as AI-driven and increasingly targeted attacks continue to evolve.

While ransomware incidents have declined from a peak of 69% in 2024 to 34% more recently, the severity and impact of successful attacks has increased significantly.

At the same time, cybercriminals are shifting toward targeted attacks on high-value organizations that cannot afford downtime—making public sector agencies a primary focus.

These trends point to a critical challenge: teams must be prepared to respond faster, with fewer resources, against more adaptive threats.

Evolving Threats Are Exposing Skills Gaps

“Public sector organizations are facing a new generation of threats,” said Lindsey Reinhardt, CEO of INE. “Attackers are using AI to move faster, test more vulnerabilities, and scale their efforts in ways traditional defenses aren’t designed to handle.”

Recent incidents demonstrate how quickly attacks can escalate. A single unpatched device or exposed system can provide an entry point, allowing attackers to move laterally, harvest credentials, and access sensitive systems within minutes.

“These attacks may vary in technique, but they consistently exploit the same issue—gaps in foundational knowledge and response readiness,” Reinhardt added.

Local agencies are being asked to defend more systems with fewer resources, while attackers become more automated and persistent. As a result, the ability to recognize, respond, and contain threats in real time has become a defining factor in organizational resilience.

From Knowledge to Readiness: The Role of Hands-On Training

To address these challenges, INE is emphasizing the importance of hands-on, continuous training that builds not just knowledge—but instinctive response capabilities.

Modern cybersecurity threats require more than theoretical understanding. Teams must be able to:

Identify vulnerabilities in real-world environments

Respond quickly under pressure

Coordinate across roles during active incidents

Maintain service continuity during disruptions

INE’s Enterprise platform, including its hands-on training environments, is designed to simulate real-world scenarios where teams can practice detection, response, and recovery in a controlled setting.

This approach helps transform training from a one-time event into an ongoing process that builds confidence, coordination, and speed.

Beyond Security: Operational and Public Impact

The impact of a successful cyberattack extends far beyond IT systems.

When public sector systems fail, critical services are disrupted:

Residents cannot access essential services or pay bills

Payroll and administrative operations are delayed

Courts and public safety systems may be interrupted

Transportation and infrastructure services become unreliable

In addition to operational disruption, AI-driven attacks are increasing the risk of misinformation and impersonation, making it harder for agencies to maintain public trust.

“When trust breaks down, it becomes harder for agencies to operate effectively and keep communities safe,” Reinhardt said.

Organizations that invest in continuous, hands-on training and coordinated response strategies are better positioned to reduce risk and recover quickly when incidents occur.

INE Enterprise supports this approach with scalable training across cybersecurity, networking, cloud, and AI. With 70+ learning paths, 4,500+ hands-on labs, and structured skill development, organizations can build readiness across teams—not just individual roles.

For more information about INE’s public sector cybersecurity training solutions, visit ine.com.

About INE

INE is an award-winning, premier provider of online networking and cybersecurity education, including cybersecurity training and certification. INE is trusted by Fortune 500 companies and IT professionals around the globe. Leveraging a state-of-the-art hands-on lab platform, advanced technologies, a global video distribution network, and instruction from world-class experts, INE sets the standard for high-impact, career-advancing technical education.

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