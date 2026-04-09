Trace One Expands Embedded AI for Food and Beverage, Cosmetics, and Chemicals PLM with Three Purpose-Built Copilot Assistants

NEW YORK, April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trace One, a global leader in product lifecycle management (PLM) and regulatory compliance software for process manufacturers and retailers, today announced a major expansion of Trace One Copilot — its embedded AI capability first launched in 2025 — with three purpose-built AI assistants operating directly within Trace One Devex PLM and Regulatory Compliance platforms.

Regulatory managers, R&D formulators, and supply chain teams at food and beverage, cosmetics, and specialty chemicals companies spend hours searching legislation databases, re-keying supplier data, and switching between tools to validate formulations — slowing product development and increasing compliance risk.

“By embedding AI directly into PLM workflows, we help teams spend less time searching and compiling information, and more time making informed decisions — without losing control or rigor.”

— Federico Fontanella, Head of Strategic Innovation and Product Partners, Trace One

Three Assistants, One Platform

Regulatory Affairs Assistant: Ask compliance questions in natural language and receive sourced answers in seconds — powered by Trace One’s proprietary regulatory intelligence covering 85+ countries, 400+ guidelines, and 2 million substance limits curated by 25+ specialists in 14 languages.

Product Developer Assistant: Describe cost constraints, nutritional targets, or functional properties and receive AI-driven recommendations for ingredients, formulas, and packaging with compliance impact analysis across markets.

Supply Chain Assistant: Extract data from raw material datasheets, SDS documents, and certificates directly into PLM fields — eliminating manual re-keying and accelerating supplier onboarding.

Each assistant operates on the manufacturer’s own product data within existing workflows. The platform supports configurable AI models — Trace One’s, the customer’s, or a combination — across public cloud, private cloud, and on-premise deployments. Initial capabilities are available now, with expanded features rolling out progressively.

About Trace One

With more than 30 years of industry expertise, Trace One partners with over 9,000 brands across food & beverage, cosmetics, and chemicals to accelerate product development and turn regulatory complexity into a competitive advantage. Our AI-powered PLM platform, with regulatory intelligence spanning 170+ countries, supports the entire product manufacturing lifecycle — helping brands bring market-leading products to shelf faster and thrive in new markets. Learn more at traceone.com.