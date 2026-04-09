Cytora and VulnCheck partner to embed exploit and vulnerability intelligence into insurance workflows

London, UK, April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cytora, the digital risk processing platform, has announced a partnership with VulnCheck, the exploit intelligence company, in conjunction with their European partner Infinite Insight.

The collaboration integrates VulnCheck’s machine-consumable, evidence driven intelligence directly into the Cytora platform, allowing commercial insurers to automatically enrich submissions with critical insights regarding a prospect's vulnerability posture at the point of underwriting.

By leveraging VulnCheck’s data capabilities within Cytora’s digitization workflow, insurers can move beyond static submission forms and access dynamic intelligence on the specific software vulnerabilities and exploit risks associated with a prospective insured. The integration enables underwriters to instantly validate an applicant's digital footprint and assess the severity of their exposure, providing validated exploit context that enhances decision-ready cyber risk evaluation.

The partnership also empowers underwriters to visualize and quantify the cyber risks associated with specific assets, ensuring that pricing and capacity decisions are based on the most accurate intelligence available. By combining Cytora’s generative AI-powered risk processing with VulnCheck’s specialized intelligence, insurers can streamline the ‘Enrichment’ phase of their workflows, reducing decision latency and improving portfolio resilience against evolving cyber threats.

The announcement marks the latest step in Cytora’s mission to build the insurance industry's most comprehensive data ecosystem. It follows a period of significant growth for Cytora, including major collaborations with global carriers and the continued expansion of its platform capabilities to support automated, data-driven risk selection across Commercial and Specialty lines.

Juan de Castro, COO at Cytora, said: “Cyber risk is one of the most dynamic and challenging lines of business to underwrite. Our partnership with VulnCheck brings a sophisticated layer of vulnerability intelligence directly into the risk processing workflow. This enables our clients to move beyond basic questionnaires and access actionable intelligence that drives smarter, faster, and more resilient cyber underwriting decisions.”.

Jay Wallace, Vice President of Sales, VulnCheck, said: “Effective cyber risk assessment requires more than vulnerability counts. It demands insights into which vulnerabilities are weaponized in the wild. By integrating VulnCheck’s intelligence into Cytora’s platform, insurers get the deepest context on threat activity, enabling more accurate risk differentiation and underwriting confidence.”

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About Cytora

Cytora is the pioneer of Generative AI applied to commercial insurance workflows that digitize risk workflows at unparalleled levels of performance, configurability and scalability across the enterprise. With Cytora, brokers, insurers and reinsurers uplift their premiums, improve control over risk selection and transform service

About VulnCheck

VulnCheck closes the exploitation-timing gap by enabling security teams to operate on attacker timelines instead of disclosure timelines. By delivering machine-consumable, evidence-driven intelligence on when vulnerabilities become exploitable and how attackers actually use them, VulnCheck helps organizations prepare earlier, respond decisively, and verify exploitation without relying on scores or delayed consensus. Follow the company on LinkedIn or X. To learn more about VulnCheck, visit https://vulncheck.com.