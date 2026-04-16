Cytora expands partnership with Arch Insurance to London Market business

London, UK, April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cytora, the digital risk processing platform, has expanded its partnership with Arch Insurance (Arch), a leading global specialist insurer, to include its London Market operations.

The deployment of Cytora’s AI-powered platform will support Arch’s processes to digitise the intake and enrichment of complex commercial risks.

Cytora’s platform will help streamline risk intake in Arch’s London Market operations, enhancing data quality and consistency as well as supporting a faster service for brokers and clients.

The expansion of the collaboration follows Cytora’s partnership with Arch’s North American insurance operations.

Juan de Castro, Chief Commercial Officer at Cytora, said: “The continued expansion of our partnership is a testament to both Arch’s commitment to leveraging cutting-edge AI to transform its business and the power of the Cytora platform to help make this happen. Arch and Cytora are showcasing how rapidly and radically commercial risk can be made more efficient, effective and intelligent.”

Summary of benefits of partnership:

Reduced operational costs and turnaround time for complex risk intake through automation and streamlined, straight-through workflows

Augmented underwriting performance, with reliable, explainable risk processing that enables underwriters to focus on high-value analysis, broker engagement, and portfolio steering

Frictionless risk-sharing across syndicates and partners, Improved data quality and consistency, providing underwriters and leaders with greater visibility for strategic portfolio management

Enhanced broker and client experience, driven by faster, more predictable responses and clearer communication

About Cytora

Cytora is an AI-powered platform that enables commercial insurers to process risks with greater efficiency and accuracy. Cytora digitises every incoming risk, augments it with external data sources, evaluates it against multiple rules, including appetite and priority rules, and routes it to downstream systems for automated or manual underwriting.

About Arch Insurance International

Arch Insurance International is part of Arch Capital Group Ltd. and includes Arch Insurance UK and the P&C insurance operations of Arch Insurance (EU) dac, as well as Arch’s insurance operations in Europe, Bermuda and Australia.