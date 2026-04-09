ServiceTrade Announces Strategic Partnership With Pine Services Group to Advance Commercial Service Contractor Growth

DURHAM, N.C., April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ServiceTrade, Inc. , the leading field service management software platform for commercial service contractors, today announced a strategic partnership with Pine Services Group (Pine), a leading services partner to mission-critical commercial service companies across the United States.

This partnership brings together ServiceTrade’s purpose-built field service management platform with Pine’s deep operational expertise and portfolio of best-in-class commercial service businesses. Together, the two organizations will support Pine’s network of companies with modern, scalable technology designed to drive operational efficiency, improve customer experience, and enable long-term growth and scale.

“The Pine community is excited to partner with ServiceTrade,” said Chris Milan, vice president of strategic partnerships at Pine Services Group. “Their modern, scalable platform is purpose-built for the field service industry and aligns well with the needs of our operating companies. This partnership allows us to better support technicians in the field, improve service delivery, and create opportunities to collaborate on shared customers and drive incremental growth across the portfolio.”



ServiceTrade’s platform helps commercial contractors increase revenue through a service flywheel that starts with selling features that increase contract approval rates, AI scheduling that prepares service schedules for optimal efficiency, AI-assisted equipment inspections and deficiency management, automatically prepared quoting capabilities, and invoicing that reduces time to revenue.

“We’re excited to partner with Pine Services Group as they continue building a best-in-class network of commercial service companies,” said Andrew Neal, senior strategic partnerships director at ServiceTrade. “Pine’s focus on operational excellence aligns closely with our mission to help contractors grow profitably by modernizing how they manage service operations.”

By partnering with Pine, ServiceTrade expands its reach within the commercial services ecosystem while supporting Pine’s mission to equip its companies with the technology they need to reduce friction in all areas of the business, provide better service and improve margins.

“ServiceTrade was built to solve the operational challenges that are common across commercial service trades,” said Eric Schieck, chief revenue officer of ServiceTrade. “Extending our platform to support Pine’s contractors is a natural step. The workflows, the scheduling complexity, and the customer expectations are fundamentally the same. This partnership accelerates our ability to serve the full spectrum of commercial building services.”

Through the partnership, Pine portfolio companies will have access to ServiceTrade’s industry-leading platform and resources to increase technician productivity, sell more service agreements and strengthen customer loyalty, resulting in a stronger foundation for scalable growth.

About ServiceTrade

ServiceTrade is the software platform for commercial fire and life safety and mechanical service contractors. The platform helps contractors and service technicians increase profit by improving service and project operations, boosting technician productivity, selling more service agreements, and strengthening customer loyalty. ServiceTrade supports more than 1,300 customers managing millions of building assets across North America. Learn more at www.servicetrade.com .

About Pine Services Group

Pine Services Group is a long-term global holding company within Evergreen Services Group, focused on partnering with leading ERP and technology-enabled services businesses. We acquire and support strong companies, helping them grow while preserving the legacy and customer focus that made them successful. Our approach is intentionally decentralized, so that leaders within the Pine portfolio guide their businesses day to day. Pine partners alongside them to provide financial clarity, strategic support, and a strong community of peers needed to drive long-term, sustainable growth. Learn more about Pine Services Group here: https://pineservicesgroup.com/.

Media Contacts:

For Pine Services Group

Chris Milan

Vice President of Strategic Partnerships, Pine Services Group

cmilan@pineservicesgroup.com