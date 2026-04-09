REC Solar, Kingspan Insulation, and Dynamic Energy Complete 881 kW Rooftop Solar Installation in Mendota, Illinois

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif., April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading nationwide independent power producer REC Solar, Kingspan Insulation North America, and commercial solar developer and EPC Dynamic Energy announce the completion of an 881 kW rooftop array at Kingspan’s manufacturing facility in Mendota, Illinois.

As the company’s third installation in North America, the Mendota project represents another milestone in the global Kingspan Group’s Planet Passionate sustainability program. As part of this program, Kingspan Group has committed to adding solar PV systems on all its wholly-owned sites while achieving 60% direct renewable use by 2030.

The project uses 50,000 square feet of Kingspan’s owned industrial rooftop space and is projected to generate approximately 1 million kilowatt-hours of renewable energy a year, offsetting roughly 870 metric tons of carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions each year.

“Bringing solar power online at our manufacturing site is a milestone of which we’re incredibly proud,” said Kyle McEnroe, President of Kingspan Insulation North America. “This project is a tangible example of our Planet Passionate commitment in action as we continue to reduce operational carbon, increase our use of renewable energy, and invest in long-term solutions that strengthen both our environmental performance and our business. It’s another step forward in how we embed sustainability into the way we manufacture, operate, and grow in North America.”

REC Solar will own and operate the solar array under a 25-year power purchase agreement. In addition to the Mendota project, REC Solar owns and operates a 1.05 MW canopy and rooftop solar array at Kingspan’s facility in DeLand, Florida, which was completed in 2023.

“As companies increasingly seek strategies to lower emissions and strengthen supply chain sustainability, this project shows how clean, reliable, and affordable solar energy -- delivered through a long-term power purchase agreement -- can help achieve those goals,” said Robb Jetty, CEO of REC Solar. “By owning and operating these systems, REC Solar is proud to support Kingspan’s leadership in renewable energy and their continued progress in sustainability.”

Dynamic Energy developed and served as the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) firm for the project. Kingspan also has a 1.36 MW rooftop solar array at its Winchester, Virginia facility which was developed and built by Dynamic Energy and completed in 2024.

"As a trusted solar partner for Kingspan, Dynamic is proud to work together with REC Solar to deliver another rooftop solar project that supports their net-zero and renewable energy goals,” said Oliver Davis, President and COO of Dynamic Energy. “With U.S. industrial electricity rates continuing to rise, this project demonstrates how sustainability and sound business planning go hand in hand. We applaud their forward-thinking approach to reducing emissions while gaining control over rising energy costs.”

About REC Solar

Founded in 1997, REC Solar is a leading independent power producer (IPP) with nearly 30 years of expertise delivering, financing, owning and operating distributed energy assets nationwide. With 290+ MW under ownership, REC Solar provides end-to-end services – from engineering design and PPA financing to long-term ownership and operations. Backed by a decades-long track record of execution, REC Solar delivers the value, optimization and certainty organizations need to achieve their energy goals. For more information, please visit www.recsolar.com

About Dynamic Energy Solutions, LLC

Founded in 2007, Dynamic Energy is a full-service national EPC and solar developer delivering high-performing commercial and community solar, energy storage, and EV charging projects. With more than 700+ MW developed and built over the last 20 years, Dynamic offers the perspective, skill, and tenacity to guide our partners into the next generation of clean energy. Our mission is to create impactful distributed generation projects that decarbonize the grid and bring clean, affordable energy to the communities where it’s used.

About Kingspan Insulation | North America

Kingspan Insulation North America is a business unit of Kingspan Group, a global leader in advanced insulation and building envelope solutions operating in more than 80 countries with over 260 manufacturing facilities. Kingspan Insulation North America manufactures and markets a range of high-performance insulation products at its facilities in the United States, including vacuum insulated panels, rigid thermoset board insulation and reflective insulation solutions.

With a focus on advanced thermal performance, construction efficiency and sustainability, Kingspan Insulation North America supports a wide range of building applications across commercial, industrial and residential markets. The company’s solutions help architects, contractors and developers meet increasingly stringent energy codes and performance goals. To learn more, visit www.kingspaninsulation.us.

Media inquiries:

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