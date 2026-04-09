Hotwire Global and Morning Consult Partner to Give Clients Immediate Access to Decision-Ready Intelligence for More Effective Campaigns 

SAN FRANCISCO, April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hotwire Global , the global communications and marketing consultancy including Hotwire and ROI∙DNA , and Morning Consult , the global decision intelligence company, today announced a strategic partnership that gives Hotwire Global instant access to Morning Consult’s ​​unparalleled proprietary ​dataset for all of its own and client work. This partnership underscores the belief at both Hotwire and Morning Consult that brands, comms and marketing leaders need to access and act on real-time data and ​consumer​ sentiment to tell the most effective stories, particularly in a world driven by AI.

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​​​​“Partnering with Hotwire expands access to consumer sentiment in a way that puts real intelligence directly into the hands of marketers and communicators,” says Michael Ramlet, CEO & Co-Founder of ​​Morning​​ Consult. “Through our AI-native Intelligence platform, Hotwire Global can give its clients to more than 80 million consumer interviews across 4,000 brands in 40 countries, with new data added daily, enabling brand leaders to better understand their audiences and turn insights into impactful storytelling.”​​​

“Data-driven storytelling has long been a buzzword in our industry,” said Grant Toups, CEO of Hotwire Global. “But with the rise of AI, and with it AI slop, high quality, real-time data has never been more valuable. This partnership with Morning Consult isn’t just access to data but allows us to give our client set a new standard for how intelligence is created and consumed for ourselves and our clients. The result will be faster and sharper decision-making for leaders and more impactful campaigns that not only exceed marketing and comms goals, but secure business goals across reputation, relationships and revenue.”

​​​This partnership ​gives Hotwire Global access​​ to Morning Consult’s Intelligence platform, featuring AI-native data analysis tools built on global datasets that reveal consumer behavior, brand perception, market trends, and political attitudes.​ Integrated into Hotwire and ROI∙DNA’s existing AI and data planning tools via API, clients will immediately gain access to decision-ready intelligence for smarter planning, execution and measurement. In addition, Hotwire Global has open access to Morning Consult’s panels to run research for its clients to create unique data-driven insights that build trust and authority with media and customers through intelligent storytelling.

About Hotwire Global

Hotwire Global is the tech PR, communications, and marketing consultancy that includes ROI·DNA . Globally, top technology brands partner with us for expert consultancy to scale and support their businesses. Found at the intersection of technology and humanity, our 400+ people in 11 countries weave global experience and local expertise to define, measure, and repeat success across reputation, relationship, and revenue campaigns.



Hotwire is part of The Enero Group. Follow us here to see how 25 years at the forefront of communications and marketing help Hotwire make the technical, irresistible.

About Morning Consult

Morning Consult is the global decision intelligence company changing how modern leaders make smarter, faster, better decisions. With its proprietary technology, high-frequency global survey research, and AI-native products, Morning Consult delivers decision-ready insights to executives, marketers, investors, and policymakers across 45 global markets.

Contact:

Hotwire Global

Kimberly Otzman

kimberly.otzman@hotwireglobal.com