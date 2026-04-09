Holley Launches Swap Essentials Kits to Simplify Engine Swaps and Expand Access to Its Performance Ecosystem

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holley, the iconic performance brand behind industry-leading EFI, carburetion and engine swap solutions in the Holley Performance Brands (NYSE: HLLY) portfolio, today announced the launch of Holley Swap Essentials, a new modular engine swap kit platform from its portfolio-leading Holley brand.

The platform is designed to simplify one of the most complex upgrades in the automotive aftermarket—installing a modern engine into a classic vehicle. Backed by more than 100 years of aftermarket engineering leadership, Holley is bringing together verified-fitment components, a guided shopping experience and a broader ecosystem of compatible products to make engine swaps easier to start, easier to complete and easier to expand over time.

Launching first with GM applications, Holley’s Swap Essentials packages key LS and LT engine swap components into finished-good SKUs that have been validated through engineering and organized around how enthusiasts build. The system spans five kit levels and covers 50+ vehicle applications and 300+ validated component combinations, giving enthusiasts a more confident path into modernizing classic and late-model GM platforms while helping channel partners merchandise and sell a historically fragmented category more effectively.





“Holley has long been one of the most recognized and trusted names in performance aftermarket automotive, and these packages reflect exactly what our brands do best: solve real enthusiast problems with engineered, high-value solutions,” said Nick Hite, SVP American Performance, Holley Performance Brands. “By making engine swaps more approachable and more intuitive, we believe we can lower barriers to entry for newer enthusiasts, create a better experience for seasoned builders and strengthen how customers engage with the broader Holley ecosystem over the life of their build.”

For decades, LS and LT swaps have offered enthusiasts a compelling path to modern power, but the buying process has often been time-consuming and uncertain, requiring customers to research numerous parts across multiple sources and determine whether those parts will fit both the vehicle and one another. Holley Swap Essentials is designed to remove that friction through application-specific kits that work together as a system, helping take the guesswork out of fitment, compatibility and upgrade planning. The platform also introduces a more curated digital buying experience, including configurator-driven selection and recommended-product pathways designed to guide customers through the process on Holley.com and with select performance-oriented channel partners.

Each kit is structured in progressive levels, beginning with engine and transmission mounts and building up, depending on application, to include oil pans, headers or manifolds, exhaust systems and accessory drives. That modular structure gives customers an entry point at different budgets while preserving a clear path to upgrade later. Higher kit levels also offer increasing savings compared with purchasing components individually.

“This launch is about much more than bundling parts,” said Nick Hite, Senior Vice President, American Performance Division, “We’ve taken products across the Holley portfolio, validated them through engineering, organized them into real finished-good kits and paired them with a guided shopping experience that helps customers make informed choices for their specific vehicle and budget. That combination delivers real value to enthusiasts, creates a more efficient sales path for our performance partners and reinforces Holley’s leadership in one of the most important areas of the swap market.”

The GM launch is the first phase of Holley’s broader Swap Essentials strategy. Holley expects additional 2026 rollouts, including more GM-based kits, as well as Mopar and Ford applications, extending the company’s ability to simplify complex powertrain modernization projects across a broader range of enthusiast vehicle platforms.

For more information on Holley Swap Essentials click here.

For more Holley company news, click here.

About Holley Performance Brands

Holley Performance Brands (NYSE: HLLY) leads in the design, manufacturing and marketing of high-performance products for automotive enthusiasts. The company owns and manages a portfolio of iconic brands, catering to a diverse community of enthusiasts passionate about the customization and performance of their vehicles. Holley Performance Brands distinguishes itself through a strategic focus on four consumer vertical groupings, including American Performance, Modern Truck & Off-Road, Euro & Import, and Safety & Racing, ensuring a wide-ranging impact across the automotive aftermarket industry. Renowned for its innovative approach and strategic acquisitions, Holley Performance Brands is committed to enhancing the enthusiast experience and driving growth through innovation. For more information on Holley Performance Brands and its dedication to automotive excellence, visit https://www.holley.com.

Investor Relations Contacts:

Anthony Rozmus / Neel Sikka / Jenna Kozlowski

Solebury Strategic Communications

203-428-3324

holley@soleburystrat.com

Media Relations Contacts:

Nathan Espinosa/Michael Murray

Kahn Media

818-881-5246

Holley@KahnMedia.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ddab4f07-1975-494c-bf40-b48ddf6a3a19