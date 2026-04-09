SoundHound AI and Associated Carrier Group Partner to Bring Agentic AI to Telecom Customer Service and Employee Experience





SANTA CLARA, Calif., April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SoundHound AI, Inc. (Nasdaq: SOUN), a global leader in voice and conversational AI, today announced a strategic partnership with Associated Carrier Group (ACG), a member-driven organization representing Tier 2 and Tier 3 mobile network operators and resellers. The partnership comes as the telecommunications industry moves to fully embrace AI transformation, with SoundHound AI enabling the adoption of its next-generation AI-powered platform for customer service and employee experience.

Through this partnership, SoundHound becomes the first-and-only provider of an agentic AI platform available to ACG members, bringing its platform to help operators modernize customer support and employee experience delivering faster, more seamless service experiences.

ACG members operate in highly competitive and cost-sensitive markets, where customer service is a critical differentiator — but also a major operational burden. Long hold times, high call volumes, and complex service requests continue to strain support teams. With SoundHound’s agentic AI platform, operators can introduce intelligent AI agents that resolve customer needs quickly and naturally, across any channel, reducing friction while improving satisfaction of both customers and employees.

By automating routine and repetitive inquiries, operators can significantly reduce call volumes and free up human agents to focus on higher-value or sensitive interactions.

“Customer service is one of the biggest opportunities large telcos have when it comes to AI transformation,” said Patrick Caustrita, AVP of Enterprise Sales at SoundHound AI. “Through our partnership with ACG, we’re enabling carriers to deploy AI agents that don’t just answer questions — they resolve issues end-to-end. That means faster resolutions, lower operational costs, and a dramatically better experience for subscribers.”

“ACG is committed to helping our members deliver better service while operating more efficiently,” said Russ Lipinski, President at Associated Carrier Group. “SoundHound’s agentic AI platform brings a new level of intelligence to customer interactions. This partnership gives our members access to AI that can handle real customer needs — reducing pressure on support teams while improving the overall subscriber experience.”

Next-Generation Agentic AI for the Telecommunications Industry

SoundHound’s agentic AI platform enables telco providers to handle complex, multi-step customer interactions through coordinated AI agents. These agents can understand customer intent, retrieve information, execute transactions, and resolve problems across voice and digital channels without the need for human intervention.

Unlike traditional chatbots or IVR systems, the agentic platform uses Agentic+, which is a flexible approach that combines generative AI, multi-agent orchestration, deterministic workflows, and human-in-the-loop capabilities to determine the best path to resolution for every interaction.

With best-in-class automatic speech recognition (ASR), customers can simply speak naturally — making it easier to resolve issues in the moment, without navigating rigid menus or repeating information.

Designed with a deep understanding of telecom and carrier operations, SoundHound’s agentic AI platform enables operators to quickly deploy AI that delivers immediate value — improving first-call resolution, reducing average handle time, and creating a more intuitive customer experience.

Learn more about SoundHound AI’s solutions here .

About SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI (Nasdaq: SOUN), a global leader in voice and conversational AI, delivers solutions that allow businesses to offer superior experiences to their customers. Built on proprietary technology, SoundHound’s voice AI delivers best-in-class speed and accuracy in numerous languages to product creators and service providers across retail, financial services, healthcare, automotive, telecom, smart devices, and restaurants. The company’s groundbreaking AI-driven products include Smart Answering, Smart Ordering, Dynamic Drive-Thru, and the Amelia Platform, which powers AI Agents for enterprise. In addition, SoundHound’s Agentic AI for Automotive and Autonomics, a category-leading operations platform that automates IT processes, have enabled SoundHound to power millions of products and services, and process billions of interactions each year for world-class businesses. www.soundhound.com

About Associated Carriers Group

ACG is a group of Tier 2 and 3 mobile network operators and resellers focused on reducing costs for their members by aggregating the purchase volume of the combined membership. This aggregation assists in negotiating the costs of goods and technology and increases access to mobile devices.

ACG also tests and approves devices as a group, allowing OEM and ODM partners to more efficiently deploy their internal resources, ultimately resulting in lower costs to the group. ACG is a legal entity that allows the opportunity to share technical data among members, which all members agree is invaluable to day-to-day operations. Learn more at: https://associatedcarriergroup.com/

Media Contact

Gianna Arantes

201-815-9852

PR@SoundHound.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ac3d9376-b170-4d1a-9b88-b00579fb2ac9