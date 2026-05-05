SoundHound AI Introduces OASYS: The World’s First Self-Learning Orchestrated Agentic AI Platform Where AI Builds AI





SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SoundHound AI, Inc. (Nasdaq: SOUN), a global leader in voice and agentic AI, today announced the launch of OASYS (Orchestrated Agent System) . This category-defining platform powers AI agents that build, learn, and proactively improve themselves autonomously, enabling businesses to do in minutes what once took months.

These multilingual AI agents engage users wherever they are, resolving complex customer queries and executing transactions across virtually any channel or device – backed by the dependability of robust, enterprise-grade guardrails.

OASYS marks a new chapter for SoundHound, combining the technical strengths of its recent strategic acquisitions into a single comprehensive agentic ecosystem that allows businesses to deploy fleets of orchestrated AI agents to serve customers and employees: completing tasks, processing transactions, and executing complex workflows across both digital and physical spaces.

While most agentic AI platforms only focus on helping developers build agents, OASYS is designed to manage the entire lifecycle by automatically creating, orchestrating, evaluating, and improving agents over time. OASYS dynamically selects and coordinates multiple AI agents within a single interaction, enabling complex tasks to be completed seamlessly across systems and channels – like a well-organized, high-performing agentic team.

This capability marks a fundamental shift in the role of AI – from something that must be continuously built and maintained, to a system that actively evolves based on real-world usage. For businesses, this has a direct impact on the bottom line, resulting in lower operational costs and more opportunities to drive revenue.

"With OASYS, we are fundamentally shifting from “static” AI to a self-learning ecosystem where AI builds, manages, and actively improves itself. This allows businesses to accomplish in minutes what once took months of manual effort,” said Keyvan Mohajer, CEO and Co-founder of SoundHound AI. “With the option to deploy agents across multiple touchpoints – from phones and web chats to in-vehicle infotainment and in-store kiosks – businesses can use this new platform to deliver fluid, conversational resolutions as part of dynamic customer experiences that get better and better."

1. AI That Builds AI



Traditionally, enterprise AI has followed a static “build-and-deploy” model that requires constant, manual developer maintenance as conditions change. OASYS disrupts this by introducing a self-learning ecosystem where AI builds, manages, and improves AI – all within enterprise-grade security and compliance guardrails.

Using proprietary capabilities and simple user instructions, OASYS can build entire sets of functioning agents in minutes. The platform automatically ingests existing documentation and transcripts while assessing integrations; to ensure full transparency, OASYS visualizes key transaction flows, providing developers with clear, step-by-step insight into the exact logic the AI has generated.

2. Self-Learning AI That Takes The Initiative



Once live, the platform enters a state of autonomous refinement as OASYS carefully evaluates workflows for performance gaps and areas for improvement. It then autonomously engineers its own updates and presents them to human experts. This eliminates the “maintenance tax” typically associated with AI deployments, ensuring that the platform grows more efficient the more it is used.

3. AI Agents In Any Setting



SoundHound’s platform allows businesses to build an agent once and deploy it across phones, text, web chats, in-store kiosks, social media, TVs, and even in-vehicle infotainment systems. This delivers the promise of production-ready and fully scalable AI that is built for the real world.

Other Key Capabilities of OASYS:

High-Fidelity Natural Interaction: Provides human-quality voice AI, handling interruptions and instant, intent-driven requests across mobile, car, and home environments to resolve complex workflows like insurance claims, retail orders, payments, and appointment scheduling.



Provides human-quality voice AI, handling interruptions and instant, intent-driven requests across mobile, car, and home environments to resolve complex workflows like insurance claims, retail orders, payments, and appointment scheduling. Agentic+ Orchestration Framework: Secures autonomous reasoning with rule-based guardrails and human touchpoints, allowing even sensitive tasks to be automated. Full spectrum capabilities include fully deterministic flows (using predictive steps) and SoundHound’s patented Human Augmented Resolution (HAR) for consent or judgment on unique tasks outside the range of AI, as well as a path to full human escalation for contact center use cases.



Secures autonomous reasoning with rule-based guardrails and human touchpoints, allowing even sensitive tasks to be automated. Full spectrum capabilities include fully deterministic flows (using predictive steps) and SoundHound’s patented Human Augmented Resolution (HAR) for consent or judgment on unique tasks outside the range of AI, as well as a path to full human escalation for contact center use cases. Persistent Cross-Channel Context: Agents maintain perfect context across different mediums and languages, allowing for seamless transitions between devices (e.g., from infotainment to smartphone) and mid-conversation language shifts as required.



OASYS represents a major evolution of SoundHound’s technology, serving as the unifying orchestration and intelligence layer that brings together the company’s core product portfolio. By connecting these previously distinct solutions into a single system, OASYS enables SoundHound’s enterprise customers to move beyond deploying individual tools toward a more integrated approach.

Examples of OASYS AI Agents in the Real World:

Call center automation : Handling of complex customer inquiries, reducing the need for human escalation thanks to continuously improving AI agents trained on historical data and built by AI

: Handling of complex customer inquiries, reducing the need for human escalation thanks to continuously improving AI agents trained on historical data and built by AI In-car commerce on the go : Enabling hands-free commerce, such as ordering and paying, direct from a vehicle infotainment unit

Enabling hands-free commerce, such as ordering and paying, direct from a vehicle infotainment unit Real-time assist for the sales floor : Supporting employees in real time with recommendations and troubleshooting

Supporting employees in real time with recommendations and troubleshooting Outbound retention at scale: Automating proactive outbound engagement based on customer data, like appointment reminders or follow-ups

Automating proactive outbound engagement based on customer data, like appointment reminders or follow-ups Everyday tasks without a queue: Managing workflows, like prescription refills or IT service requests, in minutes

Managing workflows, like prescription refills or IT service requests, in minutes Drive-thru ordering, no screen required: Handling high-volume environments like drive-thru retail, with accuracy

Driving the Future of Agentic Enterprise

"SoundHound is recognizing the tectonic shift happening in customer service," said Hayley Sutherland, Research Manager, Conversational AI, IDC. "OASYS and agentic platforms like it are becoming more important as AI governance and guardrails continue to evolve to meet enterprise demands."



"We believe this platform represents the new gold standard for voice agentic AI. With OASYS it's not just about answering questions; it’s a self-learning agentic ecosystem that solves problems and evolves alongside a business,” said Kye Mitchell, President of Experis U.S., part of the ManpowerGroup. “This will undoubtedly change the game, allowing our mutual clients to scale AI operations at a speed that was previously impossible."

“Our experience with conversational AI has shown how powerful it can be in enhancing the guest journey while freeing our team to focus on high-touch, luxury experiences,” said Shannon McCallum, Vice President of Hotel Operations at Resorts World Las Vegas. “SoundHound has been a strong partner in helping us bring that vision to life, and we’re excited to see how their continued innovation in agentic AI will further elevate what’s possible for hospitality.”

“As AI adoption accelerates, businesses are looking for solutions that can deliver real, measurable outcomes,” said Andrew Pryfogle, Head of CX/AI & Global Education Lead at AVANT. “Our partnership with SoundHound has been focused on bringing those capabilities to our advisor network, and we’re excited to see continued innovation in this space.”

Learn more about OASYS here: www.soundhound.com/voice-ai-blog/meet-oasys/

For more information, visit: www.soundhound.com .

ABOUT SOUNDHOUND AI

SoundHound AI is a voice and agentic AI company that enables businesses to deliver natural, end-to-end conversational experiences across digital and physical channels, including phones, kiosks, chat, smart devices, drive-thrus, TVs, in-vehicle infotainment units, and more. Its agentic platform, OASYS, is a self-learning, orchestrated AI system where organizations can build and deploy conversational AI agents to handle transactions, tasks, and workflows on behalf of customers and employees. Built on proprietary technology backed by 400+ patents and years of AI research, SoundHound serves leading brands across industries including automotive, financial services, healthcare, retail, telecommunications, and more. It powers millions of products and processes billions of interactions annually for enterprise customers worldwide. Learn more at: www.soundhound.com

MEDIA CONTACT

Fiona McEvoy

PR@soundhound.com

415-610-6590

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ecf54008-cffe-4d87-b50f-9f4949f7747b