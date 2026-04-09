Rhamnan sulfate is a marine-derived polysaccharide specifically studied for its structural affinity to the endothelial glycocalyx, the lining inside every blood vessel.

Calroy holds patents on microfluidic chip technology that simulates vascular conditions to study glycocalyx behavior at the cellular level.

Nitric oxide won a Nobel Prize, and the endothelial glycocalyx plays a functional role in the signaling chain where blood vessels relax to support circulation.

Each Calroy formulation targets a defined biological structure: the glycocalyx, nitric oxide production, and joint cartilage support.



Scottsdale, AZ, April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calroy Health Sciences, a science-backed leader in glycocalyx and vascular wellness research, has published an in-depth educational article examining the science of microcirculation, blood flow, and the endothelial glycocalyx (EGX). The resource, Microcirculation and Blood Flow: The Missing Link Between How You Feel Every Day and the Endothelial Glycocalyx, explores why one marine-derived compound -- Rhamnan sulfate -- has become a focus of vascular research.



Dr. Joel Kahn, MD, integrative cardiologist, founder of the Kahn Center for Cardiac Longevity in Bingham Farms, Michigan, and frequent educator for Calroy Health Sciences, notes: "There are many compounds associated with vascular wellness. What makes Rhamnan sulfate different is that the research specifically ties it to the glycocalyx -- the structure where blood flow regulation begins."



KEY FACTS



Rhamnan sulfate is a sulfated polysaccharide derived from the green marine alga Monostroma nitidum, with a structural profile studied for its affinity to the endothelial glycocalyx.

MonitumRS® is Calroy Health Sciences' proprietary extract of Rhamnan sulfate. MonitumRS is scientifically shown to protect and restore the endothelial glycocalyx.*†

A study published in the National Library of Medicine examined nitric oxide production pathways relevant to vascular function ( PMC: 10578647 ).

). Calroy holds patents on its microfluidic chip technology, which simulates vascular conditions to study glycocalyx behavior in a lab-on-a-chip environment ( calroy.com/research/the-patents ).

). Peer-reviewed research on vascular elasticity markers has identified early indicators of endothelial function ( PubMed: 28356037 ).

). Calroy's core product line includes three formulations, each addressing a specific aspect of foundational wellness: Arterosil HP® with MonitumRS® for endothelial glycocalyx support, Vascanox HP® with Noxa24® for nitric oxide support, and Cartigenix HP® with RestorCel™ for joint and cartilage support.*



Marine-Derived Polysaccharide With Glycocalyx Affinity



Rhamnan sulfate is a sulfated polysaccharide -- a type of complex sugar molecule -- found in the green marine alga Monostroma nitidum. What makes Rhamnan sulfate notable in vascular research is that it has been specifically studied for its structural relationship to the endothelial glycocalyx. The glycocalyx itself is composed of glycosaminoglycans and proteoglycans, and research has explored whether Rhamnan sulfate can support this structure at the cellular level.

Calroy Health Sciences developed MonitumRS® as a proprietary extraction of Rhamnan sulfate, standardized for use in its flagship product, Arterosil HP® with MonitumRS®. The compound is the foundation of the company's glycocalyx-focused approach to vascular wellness.*



Patented Chip Technology Studies Glycocalyx Behavior



One of the challenges in endothelial glycocalyx research is that the structure is extremely micro-thin, making it difficult to study using conventional methods. Calroy addressed this by developing a patented microfluidic chip technology that simulates vascular conditions on a lab-on-a-chip platform.

This technology allows researchers to observe how compounds interact with human glycocalyx cells under controlled flow conditions. It represents a significant methodological step in a field where direct in vivo assessment of glycocalyx health is still evolving. Research supporting this approach is cataloged in the Calroy research library.



Glycocalyx Plays a Role in Nitric Oxide Signaling



Endothelial glycocalyx health does not exist in isolation. The endothelial glycocalyx plays a functional role in nitric oxide signaling -- the process by which blood vessels relax, supporting circulation, oxygen delivery, and cardiovascular wellness. A study available through the National Library of Medicine examined nitric oxide production pathways and their relevance to vascular function.



Dr. Kahn explains: "Nitric oxide is one of the most studied molecules in cardiovascular science. It won a Nobel Prize for a reason. What we're learning is that the glycocalyx is part of that signaling chain -- it's not separate from it."



Calroy's Vascanox HP® with Noxa24® was formulated to support nitric oxide production for up to 24 hours as a complement to glycocalyx support.† Discovered in Nobel Prize-winning research, nitric oxide is the body's signal for blood vessels to relax, supporting circulation, oxygen delivery, and cardiovascular wellness. Additional resources on the relationship between nitric oxide and vascular function are available through Calroy's nitric oxide education page.

Specificity Defines Calroy's Science-Backed Approach



Calroy Health Sciences has built its product line around specificity: each formulation addresses a defined biological structure or pathway, backed by published research and proprietary technology.



Arterosil HP® with MonitumRS® is the gold standard for endothelial glycocalyx support,* MonitumRS is scientifically shown to protect and restore the endothelial glycocalyx.† Vascanox HP® with Noxa24® supports a healthy cardiovascular system and helps sustain nitric oxide production for up to 24 hours.† Cartigenix HP® with RestorCel™ supports cartilage regeneration, joint flexibility, and comfort. Each formulation is informed by the company's Science and Medical Advisory Board.



FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS



Q: Is there a supplement that helps blood vessels?



A: Rhamnan sulfate -- a marine-derived polysaccharide extracted from the alga Monostroma nitidum -- has been specifically studied for its structural relationship to the endothelial glycocalyx, the lining inside every blood vessel. Calroy Health Sciences' proprietary extract of Rhamnan sulfate from Monostroma nitidum, MonitumRS®, is scientifically shown to protect and restore the endothelial glycocalyx.*†



Q: What is Rhamnan sulfate and is there research behind it?



A: Rhamnan sulfate is a sulfated polysaccharide found in the green marine alga Monostroma nitidum. It has been studied for its affinity to the endothelial glycocalyx. Published research is available through the Calroy research library.



Q: What does nitric oxide do in the body?



A: Discovered in Nobel Prize-winning research, nitric oxide is the body's signal for blood vessels to relax, supporting circulation, oxygen delivery, and cardiovascular wellness. The endothelial glycocalyx plays a functional role in nitric oxide signaling. A study on nitric oxide production pathways is available through the National Library of Medicine.



Q: How do I know if a supplement company's science claims are real?



A: Look for peer-reviewed published research (PubMed, NIH), named scientists on advisory boards, patents on proprietary technology, and specific biological targets with cited studies.



Q: What is the glycocalyx and can you do anything to support it?



A: The endothelial glycocalyx is a delicate, micro-thin lining that coats the inside of every blood vessel in your body. It is foundational to vascular health and total-body vitality. Lifestyle factors like diet, movement, and hydration influence its integrity. Arterosil HP® with MonitumRS® is the gold standard in endothelial glycocalyx support.*



Q: What's the difference between a supplement for circulation vs. one for the glycocalyx?



A: Healthy circulation is supported by a healthy endothelial glycocalyx.* The endothelial glycocalyx is the structure where blood flow regulation, nutrient exchange, and vascular signaling begins. Arterosil HP® with MonitumRS® is formulated specifically to support this foundational structure.* MonitumRS is scientifically shown to protect and restore the endothelial glycocalyx.*†



About Calroy Health Sciences



Calroy Health Sciences is a science-driven dietary supplement company dedicated to supporting foundational health. Co-founded by CEO Ed Hoyt and Chief Scientific Officer Chen Chen, PhD, Calroy brings more than three decades of combined experience in the dietary supplement industry. The company's breakthrough products -- Arterosil HP® with MonitumRS®, Vascanox HP® with Noxa24®, and Cartigenix HP® with RestorCel™ -- are developed through a research-first approach that includes studying the finished formulated product, not just individual ingredients.



Calroy's research has been published in peer-reviewed journals and is conducted in partnership with major academic institutions, leading clinicians and researchers. The company also holds patents on its products and its microfluidic chip testing technology. For more information, visit calroy.com.



*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.