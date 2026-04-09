iManage Appoints Jon Janes as Global Corporate Market Leader

CHICAGO, April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iManage, the company dedicated to Making Knowledge Work™, today announced the appointment of Jon Janes as Global Corporate Market Leader. In this role, Janes will lead the global growth strategy for iManage’s Corporate segment, driving revenue expansion, strengthening customer partnerships, and scaling a high-performing sales organization across regions.

As Global Corporate Market Leader, Janes will be responsible for developing and executing a comprehensive global sales strategy for corporate legal and enterprise clients, leading a geographically distributed team of Regional Directors and Account Executives, and partner with cross-functional leaders to deliver consistent, high-impact customer experiences worldwide. The role is central to accelerating adoption of iManage Cloud solutions within the corporate segment and aligning global go-to-market execution with evolving customer needs.

Janes joins iManage with more than 15 years of experience partnering with law firms and corporate legal departments across global markets. Trained as an attorney, he brings a deep understanding of the legal and corporate landscape, combined with extensive commercial leadership experience across legal technology and enterprise SaaS. During his 13 years at Thomson Reuters in progressively senior sales and leadership roles, Janes built and scaled teams across small, mid-market, and enterprise segments, driving disciplined execution, data-informed strategy, and sustained revenue growth.

Most recently, Janes led enterprise-focused initiatives supporting large, global corporate portfolios. He also played a key leadership role in Thomson Reuters’ “Customer Zero” program, overseeing internal product adoption efforts across general counsel, tax, and human resources functions to inform development roadmaps and refine go-to-market strategy. In recent years, Janes also held a senior leadership position at a market research startup, further broadening his perspective on data-driven business transformation.

“Jon brings a powerful combination of legal expertise, enterprise sales leadership, and operational discipline,” said Pat Eskew, Chief Revenue Officer at iManage. “As we continue to expand our corporate segment globally, his experience building and scaling high-performing teams, leading through change, and aligning people and process around customer outcomes will be instrumental in accelerating our growth.”

Janes joins iManage at a pivotal moment for the legal and enterprise technology market, as organizations increasingly prioritize secure, well-governed knowledge foundations to support AI-driven innovation and informed decision-making.

“I am excited to join iManage at such an important inflection point for our industry,” said Janes. “The iManage platform plays a pivotal role in helping organizations govern and activate their knowledge - which is critical as AI reshapes how businesses operate. There is tremendous opportunity in front of us; I am confident we are uniquely positioned to deliver meaningful value to our customers and set their organizations up for long-term success.”

Janes is based in the United States and reports to Pat Eskew.

About iManage

iManage is dedicated to Making Knowledge Work™. Our cloud-native platform is at the center of the knowledge economy, enabling every organization to work more productively, collaboratively, and securely. Built on more than 30 years of industry experience, iManage helps leading organizations manage documents and emails more efficiently, protect vital information assets, and leverage knowledge to drive better business outcomes. As your strategic business partner, we employ our award-winning AI-enabled technology, an extensive partner ecosystem, and a customer-centric approach to provide support and guidance you can trust to make knowledge work for you. iManage is relied on by more than one million professionals at 4,000 organizations around the world. Visit www.imanage.com to learn more.

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Press contact:

Alicia Saragosa, iManage

press@imanage.com