Cardium Law Selects iManage to Strengthen Document Management and Support Future AI Innovation

CHICAGO, Aug. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iManage, the company dedicated to Making Knowledge Work™, today announced that Cardium Law, a technology-driven specialist litigation firm based in London, has selected the iManage platform to enhance document, email, and knowledge management capabilities and support its continued investment in artificial intelligence (AI) innovation.

The move builds on Cardium Law’s long-standing investment in technology to improve client outcomes. By establishing a foundation of trusted, well-governed information with iManage, the firm will be well-positioned to deliver smarter, more secure legal services and take advantage of new AI and knowledge capabilities as the iManage platform continues to evolve.

"Cardium Law is focused on delivering high-quality legal services in a way that is modern, efficient, and trusted by our clients," said Shuting Sun, Technology Director at Cardium Law. "We wanted a sophisticated platform that could serve as a single source of truth for our client and matter information. iManage gives us the confidence to continue scaling the firm while maintaining the high standards of security, collaboration and efficiency that our clients expect."

With the iManage platform, the firm’s teams will be able to manage documents and emails with greater confidence, reduce duplication, and strengthen version control. Cardium Law will also benefit from capabilities across the iManage platform designed to improve consistency, collaboration, and the reuse of institutional knowledge. These include AI-assisted playbook analysis that helps legal teams assess contracts against approved positions and standards, as well as standardized workspace and folder structures that support more consistent matter organization. Together, these capabilities will strengthen the firm’s knowledge management practices and provide a foundation for adopting new AI-enabled ways of working over time.

iManage is proud to partner with Cardium Law as they continue to scale, innovate, and deliver exceptional service to their clients. Cardium Law is working with implementation partner Lexsoft on the rollout.

“Forward-looking firms like Cardium Law understand that effective AI starts with trusted, well-governed knowledge,” said Suzanne Walmsley, EMEA Region Lead at iManage. “By adopting iManage, Cardium Law is strengthening the foundation for more efficient, secure, and intelligent ways of working - helping its teams better manage matter information today while preparing for the opportunities of AI in the future.”

About iManage

iManage is dedicated to Making Knowledge Work™. Our cloud-native platform is at the center of the knowledge economy, enabling every organization to work more productively, collaboratively, and securely. Built on more than 30 years of industry experience, iManage helps leading organizations manage documents and emails more efficiently, protect vital information assets, and leverage knowledge to drive better business outcomes. As your strategic business partner, we employ our award-winning AI-enabled technology, an extensive partner ecosystem, and a customer-centric approach to provide support and guidance you can trust to make knowledge work for you. iManage is relied on by more than one million professionals at 4,000 organizations around the world. Visit www.imanage.com to learn more.

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Press contact:

Alicia Saragosa, iManage

press@imanage.com