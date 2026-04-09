ASUS Expands TUF Gaming A14 to New Retail Partners

Fremont, CA, April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

TUF Gaming A14

ASUS today announced expanded retail availability for the TUF Gaming A14, its ultraportable 14 in gaming laptop powered by the AMD Ryzen™ AI Max+ 392 processor. Following its initial launch at Best Buy and ASUS Store, the TUF Gaming A14 is now available at ANTonline, B&H Photo, and ABT, broadening access to the Ryzen™ platform.

Powerful AMD graphics for next-generation gaming

The TUF Gaming A14 is powered by AMD Radeon™ 8060S Graphics, built on RDNA™ 3.5 architecture with up to 40 compute units. Integrated directly into the processor, this advanced GPU delivers gaming performance that rivals entry-level discrete graphics while consuming less power.

This unified design enables smoother gameplay, improved efficiency, and better thermals, making the A14 ideal for modern AAA-titles, e-sports gaming, and content creation on the go.

Upgraded processing and AI power

At the core of the TUF Gaming A14 is the AMD Ryzen™ AI Max+ 392 processor, featuring 12 cores and 24 threads along with AMD’s XDNA™ NPU capable of delivering up to 50 TOPS of AI performance.

This next-generation processor is designed to handle demanding multitasking, from gaming and streaming to productivity workloads. With powerful on-device AI acceleration, users can take advantage of features such as real-time video enhancements, eye tracking, gesture recognition, and AI-assisted productivity tools.

By enabling local AI processing, the A14 reduces reliance on cloud-based computing, improving responsiveness, lowering latency, and enhancing privacy.

Ultraportable 14-inch form factor

Built for mobility without compromise, the TUF Gaming A14 weighs just 3.22 lbs and features a compact 14-inch chassis. Despite its slim profile, the laptop is equipped with high-performance components and modern connectivity.

The device supports high-speed LPDDR5X memory and features dual M.2 SSD slots for expanded storage capacity. A high-resolution 14-inch display with up to a 165Hz refresh rate ensures smooth visuals for both gaming and everyday use.

USB Type-C® with power delivery further enhances portability, allowing users to charge easily across a wide range of compatible devices.

AVAILABILITY & PRICING

ASUS TUF Gaming A14 is now available from our retail partners ASUS Store, ANTonline, B&H Photo, ABT and Best Buy.

Press Contacts

ASUS USA PR Team: asuspr_usa@asus.com

Notes to Editors

ASUS USA Pressroom: https://www.asus.com/us/news/

ASUS USA Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/asus.n.america/

ASUS USA X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/ASUSUSA

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About ASUS

ASUS is a global technology leader that provides the world’s most innovative and intuitive devices, components, and solutions to deliver incredible experiences that enhance the lives of people everywhere. With its team of 5,000 in-house R&D experts, the company is world-renowned for continuously reimagining today’s technologies. Consistently ranked as one of Fortune’s World’s Most Admired Companies, ASUS is also committed to sustaining an incredible future. The goal is to create a net zero enterprise that helps drive the shift towards a circular economy, with a responsible supply chain creating shared value for every one of us.

Press Inquiries

Anthony Spence

asuspr_usa [at] asus.com

https://www.asus.com/

48720 Kato Road | Fremont, CA 94538