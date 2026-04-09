The Association of Related Churches Hosts ARC Launch Training Event in Birmingham, Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Association of Related Churches (ARC) hosted its latest ARC Launch church planter training event March 10–11 at Church of the Highlands in Birmingham, Alabama. As ARC Church Plant No. 1, Church of the Highlands, founded by Chris and Tammy Hodges and now led by Pastors Mark and Jill Pettus, served as a fitting location for equipping the next generation of church leaders.

Nearly 100 potential church planters, existing pastors, campus pastors, and ministry leaders from across the country gathered for the two-day event. ARC Launch is designed to provide practical training, proven systems, and relational connections for those preparing to plant churches, while also offering valuable tools for established churches seeking to grow and strengthen their impact.

Chris Hodges, a founder of ARC, Chancellor of Highlands College, and member of the ARC Lead Team, has helped shape the vision behind ARC Launch. The event reflects ARC’s commitment to equipping leaders with the resources and support needed to build life-giving churches in their communities.

Throughout the event, attendees received training from experienced pastors and ministry leaders on essential areas of church planting and growth, including building strong teams, developing a compelling church brand, effective digital marketing strategies, funding vision, leadership development systems like Growth Track, church governance, and creating engaging weekend services. Sessions also emphasized the importance of spiritual leadership and concluded with a commissioning and blessing over attendees as they prepare to step into new ministry assignments.

As The Association of Related Churches continues its mission to launch and support life-giving churches , additional ARC Launch events are scheduled throughout 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota; Carlsbad, California; and Birmingham, Alabama. Leaders interested in attending can learn more and register at arcchurches.com/launch.

About The Association of Related Churches

The Association of Related Churches (ARC) is a global church-planting network dedicated to launching, connecting, and equipping local churches. Founded in 2000, ARC provides assessment, training, coaching, and resources to pastors and church planters, helping them build life-giving churches in communities across the nation and around the world.

Media Contact

The Association of Related Churches

Birmingham, AL

Email: inquiries@arcchurches.com

Phone: 205.981.4566

Website: arcchurches.com