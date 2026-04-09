Elev8 New Media Launches Summer Internship Program in Los Angeles and New York City

LOS ANGELES and NEW YORK, April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elev8 New Media , an award-winning media relations agency, today announced the launch of its 2026 Summer Internship Program. The 10-week intensive is designed to bridge the gap between classroom learning and the real world of high-impact media relations.

Operating out of Elev8’s Los Angeles and New York City hubs, the 10-week program will run between June and August 2026 and will provide a select cohort of students with direct exposure to sectors including technology, global finance, biotech, and emerging sectors, offering insight into how media narratives are developed across fast-moving and highly scrutinized markets.

Participants will gain hands-on experience in media strategy, press release and messaging development, journalist outreach and engagement, social media content development and amplification, and real-time news analysis, while receiving structured training on industry tools, platforms, and best practices.

The program is designed to provide direct exposure to top-tier media environments and market infrastructure through newsroom visits, industry conferences, and live client engagement. Interns will participate in in-person experiences, attend industry events, and support real-time media opportunities, including interview preparation, briefing coordination, and observing live media interactions.

“The pace and expectations of today’s media landscape have fundamentally changed,” said Jessica Starman, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Elev8 New Media. “We designed this program to serve as a catalyst for the field’s next generation of talent. Participants will have a front-row seat to how modern communications operate, with the tools and experience to contribute to real, impactful conversations.”

The program is open to rising juniors and seniors currently enrolled in accredited universities. Positions are paid and will be offered in both Los Angeles and New York.

Applications are now open. To apply, please visit:



About Elev8 New Media

Elev8 New Media is an award-winning public relations firm specializing in earned media relations and integrated communications. Founded in 2018, the firm partners with high-growth and publicly traded companies across technology, infrastructure, healthcare, and finance. Elev8 is known for its senior-led model, deep relationships across financial and business media, and ability to operate with speed, precision, and discipline.