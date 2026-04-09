World Pool Association Reports Record Global Growth Across 128 Nations

Sydney, NSW, April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The World Pool Association (WPA), the international governing body for Pool, has announced record-breaking global growth across the sport, underlining the continued expansion and unification of Pool worldwide.

One Future One World One Cue Global Vision

In 2025, WPA-sanctioned competition reached unprecedented levels, with 2,142 athletes competing across 76 international events, generating 4,203 total entries and representing 128 countries across all continents. This marks one of the most significant periods of growth in the history of Pool.

This expansion reflects the strength of the WPA’s global structure, which governs regulation, sanctioning, and standardisation across the sport. Competition is conducted under unified World Standard Rules, enabling athletes from all regions to compete within a single, consistent global system.

WPA President Ishaun Singh commented:

“The global growth of Pool continues to accelerate. These results reflect the collective efforts of our federations, athletes, and partners, and the strength of a unified system that provides structure, integrity, and opportunity across all regions.”

The 2025 season also demonstrated broad geographic participation, with strong representation across Asia, Europe, the Americas, Africa, and Oceania. This global footprint reinforces the WPA’s long-term commitment to bringing all disciplines and regions of Pool together within one structured framework.

In parallel, the WPA continues to strengthen its ecosystem through innovation and digital transformation. A major milestone in 2025 was the agreement with Foresense Technologies LTD, establishing WPALIVE.tv as the dedicated 24/7 global broadcast and digital platform for Pool.

As cue sports continues to expand, the WPA remains focused on strengthening its governance model, supporting its continental federations, and delivering a structured pathway for athletes from grassroots to World Championship level. In 2025 the WPA signed a major agreement with Foresense Technologies LTD creating the world’s first 24/7 dedicated cuesports channel WPALIVE.tv.

Glenn Weiland. President of WPALIVE.tv commented:

“I am proud that the WPA has appointed WPALive.tv as its trusted global Broadcast and Technology Partner,”. “Together, we are redefining how the world sees cue sports — intelligent, connected, and live-streamed to every corner of the globe.

This milestone marks a defining moment in the evolution of cue sports — from a fragmented landscape into a globally unified sport governed by one authority. This strategic alliance sets the stage for a bold new era in cue sports, where data and digital transformation meet elite competition and grassroots development. WPA Live TV will serve as the centrepiece of a larger initiative to expand the global footprint of Pool.”.

This milestone reflects the continued development of Pool as a globally structured sport, defined by consistency, integrity, and international reach.





ABOUT WPALIVE.TV

WPALive.tv represents a 24/7 digital broadcast platform designed to elevate pool to new heights of visibility and engagement. to harness cutting-edge AI, data analytics, and immersive broadcasting to connect the worldwide cue sports community like never before. A bold new era in cue sports, where data and digital transformation meet elite competition and grassroots development. WPA Live TV will serve as the centrepiece of a larger initiative to expand the global footprint of Pool, with upcoming features including real-time player analytics, interactive fan engagement, and industry-first equipment authentication powered by Foresense’s smart technology.

Global Vision towards the goal of Olympic Inclusion in 2032 Brisbane Australia

About World Pool Association

ABOUT THE WORLD POOL ASSOCIATION (WPA) Founded in 1987, the WPA is the international governing body for Pool, representing federations from six continents. A founding member of the World Confederation of Billiards Sports (WCBS), recognized by the International Olympic Committee, the WPA is committed to fair play, global development, and excellence in cue sports and sets world standard rules, sanctions international competition, and publishes official global rankings, ensuring the integrity and consistency of the sport worldwide.

Press Inquiries

MEDIA TEAM

Trisha.white [at] foresense.com

https://wpapool.com

www.WPAlive.tv

A video accompanying this announcement is available here: https://youtube.com/watch?v=3Ts7Gb0pohg