FAU Launches Entrepreneurship Institute to Expand Innovation and Venture Creation

BOCA RATON, Fla., April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Florida Atlantic University’s College of Business recently launched the Entrepreneurship Institute, a dedicated program overseeing all aspects of business creation to accelerate innovation and expand entrepreneurial opportunities across South Florida.

The institute integrates multiple entrepreneurship initiatives across FAU, including the Runway at Florida Atlantic, the Wave Program, the Adams Center for Entrepreneurship, the Business Pitch Competition, and the Veterans Florida Entrepreneurship Program, to support business founders from early-stage ideation through venture growth and scale.

“Entrepreneurship is a powerful driver of innovation, job creation and economic growth,” said Kevin Cox, Ph.D., director of the FAU Entrepreneurship Institute. “By integrating these programs into a single institute, FAU is expanding its ability to connect students, alumni, veterans and community entrepreneurs with the right access and tools to build successful businesses.”

The institute also launched the newly established FAU Venture Mentor Team chapter, allowing founders to access a network of over 300 professional mentors, including entrepreneurs, investors and industry leaders, for guidance on strategy, fundraising and venture growth. Additionally, the institute has expanded to the FAU John D. MacArthur Campus in Jupiter with the startup development and venture creation, Ideation Hackathon.

The Entrepreneurship Institute builds on a strong record of almost 300 ventures supported, $178 million in capital raised, over 1,000 jobs created, and over 600 internships created for students – uniquely positioning the university to empower the next generation of founders.

“Economic freedom is the key for entrepreneurship and starting a business is the embodiment of the American Dream for many,” said Daniel Gropper, Ph.D., dean of FAU’s College of Business and Kaye Family Professor. “With the new Florida Atlantic Entrepreneurship Institute, we are excited to do our part to build opportunities for entrepreneurs here in Florida.”