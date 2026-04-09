Entries open: Sustainability Awards 2026 calls for industry leaders

London, UK, 09 April 2026 – Entries are now open for the Sustainability Awards 2026, returning to London on 8 September for its second year. BizClik is calling on organisations and individuals driving meaningful environmental and social progress to enter and be recognised on a global stage. The awards programme celebrates leadership, innovation and measurable impact across sustainability, providing a platform for changemakers to showcase their achievements and inspire others across industries.

With eight categories now open for entries, the Sustainability Awards recognise excellence across enterprise leadership, individual advocacy, transformational projects and innovative solutions. This is an opportunity for sustainability professionals to gain industry recognition, connect with peers and demonstrate the tangible impact of their work. Winners will be celebrated at the awards ceremony in London this September, with entries judged on demonstrated impact, innovation and leadership.

Recognising excellence across eight categories

The awards programme offers multiple opportunities for recognition. Enterprise of the Year celebrates large organisations with more than 1,000 employees demonstrating exceptional sustainability leadership, whilst Company of the Year honours smaller organisations with fewer than 1,000 employees delivering innovative and scalable initiatives.

Individual categories recognise the people driving change. The Sustainability Hero Award celebrates professionals championing sustainability through inspiring leadership and advocacy. The Future Leader Award spotlights emerging talent with exceptional promise and vision for a sustainable future.

Celebrating impact and innovation

Project-based categories provide recognition for tangible outcomes. Transformation Project of the Year honours initiatives completed within the last three years that have delivered measurable sustainability improvements. The Environmental Impact Award recognises organisations achieving measurable environmental benefits through emissions reduction, waste minimisation or ecosystem restoration.

The Tech and AI Award celebrates innovative use of technology and AI to advance sustainability goals. The Nature-Based Solutions Award honours projects using nature to address environmental and societal challenges through ecosystem restoration and biodiversity enhancement.

Glen White, CEO at BizClik, says: "Last year's black tie gala was a huge success, bringing together sustainability leaders from some of the world's most influential organisations. We have seen the real impact these awards have in highlighting the individuals and companies driving genuine change in the industry. There is no better stage to celebrate excellence in sustainability than at our awards ceremony in London this September. The calibre of last year's winners and finalists set an incredibly high bar, and we're excited to see the innovations and real-world strategies that will be recognised in 2026. If you're driving change in the industry, these awards are a must enter."

You can start your entry here .

Key Details:

Entry Deadline: 29th June 2026

Ceremony Date: 8th September 2026

Location: JW Marriott, Grosvenor House, London





Why enter

Being recognised at the Sustainability Awards 2026 provides validation of sustainability leadership and offers visibility across the global sustainability community. Winners will be celebrated alongside industry peers and gain access to a network of organisations committed to driving environmental and social change.

Start your entry today.

About BizClik

BizClik is a global B2B media and events company producing sector-specific content across technology, sustainability, procurement, fintech, AI, and more. Through digital magazines, websites, newsletters, webinars, and award-winning events, BizClik connects enterprise leaders with executive audiences to drive strategic business engagement.

For more information, visit: www.bizclikmedia.com

About Sustainability Magazine

Sustainability Magazine connects the leading sustainability executives of the world's largest brands. Our platform serves as a digital hub for connecting industry leaders, covering a wide range of services including media and advertising, events, research reports, demand generation, information, and data services. With our comprehensive approach, we strive to provide timely and valuable insights into sustainable practices, fostering innovation and collaboration within the sustainability community. Join us today and shape a sustainable future for generations to come.

About Sustainability LIVE

Sustainability LIVE is a global hybrid event series that brings together leaders, innovators, and changemakers who are driving progress in sustainability. Through a mix of keynotes, fireside chats, panels, and hands-on workshops, the event explores the ideas, strategies, and solutions that are shaping a more sustainable future.

From climate action and ESG to green finance, supply chain responsibility, and the circular economy, each edition is a chance to learn from real-world examples, connect with peers, and be part of meaningful conversations. Whether attending in person or online, Sustainability LIVE gives you the space to share, discover, and get inspired to make a difference.

Media Enquiries