Novarra BBX and Happy Gold Launch $1 Billion Tokenized Production-Linked Gold Platform Framework Tied to U.S. Production

FRISCO, Texas and PASADENA, Calif., April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a move that signals a structural shift in how commodities are accessed and monetized, Novarra BBX, LLC and Happy Gold, LLC today announced a landmark agreement to bring more than $1 billion in verified U.S. gold and silver reserves into institutional markets through a production-linked tokenization platform—delivered as a turnkey institutional solution for real-world asset integration.

At a time when gold is trading near record highs, the initiative introduces a new category of financial infrastructure: tokenized exposure directly tied to physical production, rather than static ownership of stored commodities.

This is not a digital wrapper around gold.

It is a programmable financial layer connected to output.

Happy Gold is uniquely positioned as a licensed intellectual property (IP) gold collectibles company, combining premium branded physical gold products with institutional-grade supply access. Through its exclusive partner relationship with a gold resource in Tonopah, Nevada, Happy Gold delivers authenticated, scarcity-driven gold collectibles and tokenized exposure tied directly to U.S. production.

From Static Ownership to Production-Linked Tokenization

Traditional commodity tokenization models replicate ownership—digitizing stored assets or warehouse receipts.

The Novarra platform is engineered differently.

Through a production-linked tokenization framework, digital assets are structured to reflect real extraction and processing activity, enabling yield participation derived from actual output. The result is a dynamic instrument aligned with production economics—bringing transparency, efficiency, and scalability to commodity markets. This model advances tokenization from representation to functional market infrastructure.

Turnkey Infrastructure for Institutional Capital

Novarra BBX delivers the platform as a fully integrated, turnkey solution, providing end-to-end design, structuring, and lifecycle management.

The firm operates as an institutional infrastructure provider—not a broker or promoter—enabling:

• Tokenized real-world asset structuring

• Yield engineering tied to production output

• Principal-to-principal execution frameworks

• Compliance-aligned onboarding and participation

• Full lifecycle management from issuance through settlement

This turnkey approach removes fragmentation across legal, technical, and operational layers—allowing institutional participants to access production-linked assets through a single, unified infrastructure environment.

Asset Scale and Verified Foundation

The program is anchored by Happy Gold’s exclusive partner access to the Tonopah, Nevada property—6,032 acres with an estimated 5.4 million ounces of gold verified under NI 43-101 compliant technical reports. An additional 40,000 acres and a broader pipeline exceeding $5 billion in assets position the platform for institutional scale.

Why This Matters Now

Institutional capital is accelerating into real-world assets amid inflationary pressures and shifting global markets. At the same time, tokenization infrastructure has matured to support compliant, large-scale deployment.

The initiative aligns with a national shift toward securing domestic critical mineral supply chains. By enabling tokenized access to verified domestic output—combined with branded IP-driven gold collectibles—Happy Gold introduces a differentiated financial layer supporting both institutional investment and consumer-facing asset ownership.

This platform sits at the intersection of:

• Hard assets at historic valuations

• Institutional demand for yield-bearing exposure

• Turnkey tokenization infrastructure capable of scaling

• Premium IP-driven collectibles with intrinsic gold value

“This is the evolution of tokenization—from passive ownership to active economic participation. We’ve built this as turnkey infrastructure so institutions can access production-linked assets with clarity, efficiency, and confidence,” said Robert DiMarco, Chief Executive Officer of Novarra BBX.

Takashi Cheng, Chief Executive Officer of Happy Gold, added:

“Happy Gold sits at the intersection of culture, collectibles, and commodity value. By pairing licensed IP gold products with exclusive access to verified U.S. production, we are creating a new category of gold ownership that blends scarcity, brand, and underlying asset value.”

Redefining Commodity Market Access

The introduction of production-linked, tokenized assets—combined with IP-driven physical gold collectibles—signals a broader shift across private markets.

Capital is moving toward:

• Direct alignment with underlying economic activity

• Digitally native asset structures

• Streamlined access through integrated platforms

• Branded, scarcity-driven physical assets with intrinsic value

By combining tokenization, real-world output, and collectible IP, the Novarra–Happy Gold platform establishes a new benchmark for how commodities are structured, accessed, and experienced across both institutional and consumer markets.

About Novarra BBX

Novarra BBX is a U.S.-based digital asset infrastructure firm specializing in institutional-grade tokenized real-world asset programs. The company delivers turnkey solutions for the design, structuring, and lifecycle management of production-linked digital assets. Headquarters in Frisco, Texas.

About Happy Gold

Happy Gold, LLC is a licensed intellectual property (IP) gold collectibles company offering premium branded gold products backed by access to verified U.S. gold production. Through exclusive partnerships tied to its Tonopah, Nevada resource base, Happy Gold bridges physical gold, digital assets, and collectible culture. Headquarters in Pasadena, California.

Media Contact:

Kristy Kerns

Media Relations

info@novarra.vc

214.586.0553

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains forward-looking statements, including estimates of resource quantities, asset values, and future program development. Actual outcomes may differ materially. This is not an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy securities. Any offering will be made pursuant to applicable laws and formal documentation.