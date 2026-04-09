RCI BANQUE :"2nd Supplement to 2025 EMTN Program"

RCI Banque: ‘’2nd Supplement to the 2025 Base Prospectus EMTN’’
A second supplement to RCI Banque Base Prospectus, dated December 18th, 2025, is now available on the Mobilize Financial Services website www.mobilize-fs.com
Attachment
| Source: RCI Banque RCI Banque
RCI Banque: ‘’2nd Supplement to the 2025 Base Prospectus EMTN’’
A second supplement to RCI Banque Base Prospectus, dated December 18th, 2025, is now available on the Mobilize Financial Services website www.mobilize-fs.com
Attachment
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