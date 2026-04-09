Granite Creek-Backed Salem One Acquires SmashBrand

CHICAGO and WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Salem One, a portfolio company of Granite Creek Capital Partners, L.L.C., today announced the acquisition of SmashBrand, a fully integrated brand development agency for consumer-packaged goods.

SmashBrand will continue to operate under its own brand, leadership team, and proprietary methodology. The acquisition brings together complementary capabilities that enable CPG brands to move from consumer-validated strategy through scaled market execution within a single, connected ecosystem, reducing handoffs, improving speed to market, and driving measurable growth at shelf.

“Brands don't fail because of bad ideas. They fail when great ideas lose fidelity between strategy and execution,” said Tracy Brooks, SVP at Salem One. “SmashBrand has built a rigorous, consumer-tested process that gives brands confidence in their strategic decisions. Salem One ensures those decisions are executed flawlessly at scale. Together, we close the gap that costs CPG brands time, money, and market share.”

“We are excited to welcome the members of SmashBrand’s management to the Salem One leadership team,” said Brian Boorstein, Co-Founder and Partner at Granite Creek Capital Partners. “We believe their experience and perspective will complement Salem One’s deep bench of leadership and enhance the company’s ability to offer the market a broader continuum of corporate communications solutions.”

About Salem One

Salem One delivers integrated marketing execution across packaging production, direct marketing, signage, and logistics, backed by data, technology, and operational expertise. salem1.com

About SmashBrand

SmashBrand is the first fully integrated brand development agency built exclusively for CPG. The agency combines brand strategy, evidence-based design, and proprietary consumer testing into one streamlined process, delivering packaging and brand systems that are validated to perform before they ever reach the shelf. SmashBrand's engagements are backed by contractual performance guarantees. Learn more at smashbrand.com.

About Granite Creek Capital Partners

Founded in 2005, Granite Creek is a Chicago-based private investment firm providing growth capital and strategic resources to lower middle-market companies across manufacturing, business services, healthcare, agribusiness, and aerospace and defense. Known for its collaborative approach and operational expertise, Granite Creek has earned a place on Inc.’s Founder-Friendly Investors list for six consecutive years, a testament to its successful partnerships with entrepreneurs.

For more media information, contact:

Lisa Hendrickson, LCH Communications for Granite Creek

516-643-1642

lisa@lchcommunications.com