Overworld Releases Waypoint-1.5, Bringing Real-Time AI Worlds to Everyday Hardware

PROVIDENCE, R.I., April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Overworld, the AI world model company building real-time generative worlds, today announced the release of Waypoint-1.5, the latest update to its real-time world simulation system. Waypoint-1.5 expands access with support for both Mac and Windows. It introduces a streamlined local runtime and delivers real-time environments at up to 720p and 60 frames per second on consumer hardware, alongside a 360p model tier designed to run across an even broader range of gaming systems, from high-performance RTX-class GPUs to more accessible systems.

“Visual fidelity matters, but it is not what makes a world feel real,” said Louis Castricato, Co-founder and CEO of Overworld. “People describe the interactions, the environment, and the emergent behavior that led them there. That is the immersion gap, the difference between watching a generated world and actually exploring and interacting with it.”

Waypoint-1.5 is designed around that idea. The release introduces two new model tiers optimized for different hardware profiles: a 720p model for higher-end systems and a 360p model designed to run smoothly on a wide range of mid-to-high-end gaming PCs. These two tiers significantly broaden access to real-time generative worlds without compromising interactivity.

Users can run both models locally through Overworld’s Biome runtime , a downloadable version designed for accessibility and supported by a simple installer. For immediate access, environments can be explored using Overworld.stream , a hosted experience that runs the model in the cloud.

Waypoint-1.5 was trained on roughly 100 times more data than the original Waypoint release. This increase in data enables significant improvements to visual fidelity and environmental coherence. These advancements allow Waypoint-1.5 to deliver richer environments while running on more accessible hardware.

“Efficiency matters if generative worlds are going to become a real medium,” said Shahbuland Matiana, Head of Mathematical Research. “If these systems only run on clusters, they remain demos. If they run on everyday GPUs, they become something people can actually explore, interact with, and play.”

Waypoint-1.5 marks another step toward Overworld’s vision of accessible AI-native interactive worlds. While many generative systems today rely on large GPU clusters, Overworld is building toward a local-first future where generative worlds are a widely accessible medium for play and creativity.

Download Waypoint-1.5 and run it locally with Overworld’s Biome runtime , or explore it instantly on Overworld.stream .

About Overworld

Overworld is a research and development studio building real-time, local-first diffusion world models. Using AI, the company is creating a new kind of interactive experience: living, adaptive worlds shaped directly by human imagination. Since its models run on consumer hardware, Overworld is able to offer increased privacy, reduced environmental impact, and the ability for players, artists, and builders to maintain complete creative control. Overworld is committed to openness, intentionality, and human agency throughout all stages of development. For more information, visit https://over.world/.

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