New PLI Press Treatise Outlines Clear Path for Navigating Restrictive Covenant Laws

NEW YORK, April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- While states have increasingly sought to rein in the use of noncompetes and other restrictive covenants, courts have shown a growing skepticism of overly broad restrictions. At the same time, the federal government has signaled that enforcement will continue, adding new layers of uncertainty to a rapidly evolving landscape. Amid this environment, a new treatise from PLI Press — Noncompete Agreements and Related Restrictive Covenants — provides a roadmap to navigate this evolving patchwork of restrictive covenant laws.

Edited by leading trade secret and restrictive covenant litigator Russell Beck and paralegal Erika Hahn, the book provides a definitive resource for understanding the state-by-state laws of noncompete agreements and restrictive covenants. With all 50 states and Washington, D.C. regulating noncompetes in some form, the book is designed as a first-stop reference, combining practical analysis with jurisdiction-specific insight from lawyers with firsthand experience in the jurisdictions they cover. Contributors will further discuss new statutes, regulations, and caselaw developments in annual updates.

Each chapter focuses on a single state, addressing key issues that practitioners routinely encounter when counseling clients on restrictive covenant agreements. Additionally, the consistent, easy-to-navigate format facilitates quick comparison of jurisdictions across the country. Attorneys and in-house counsel will be able to understand the enforceability analysis at the outset of a matter, identify key state-specific issues, and plan litigation or drafting strategy with a clear understanding of governing standards, procedural nuances, and available remedies.

“Attorneys will be equipped with practical, jurisdiction-by-jurisdiction resources for navigating restrictive covenant issues with speed and confidence,” said Beck. “The treatise consolidates current law and key jurisdictional distinctions into a single source, replacing the need to sift through scattered information, saving substantial research time, and reducing the risk of overlooking pivotal state-level rules.”

For more information and to purchase your copy, visit PLI.edu.

About the Editors: Russell Beck, founding partner of Beck Reed Riden LLP, is a business, trade secrets, and employee mobility litigator, nationally recognized as an authority on the law of trade secrets, restrictive covenants, and employee mobility. In addition to revising language for the Massachusetts Uniform Trade Secrets Act, he wrote the law, wrote the book, and teaches the course on noncompetes in Massachusetts. His books include Trade Secrets Law for the Massachusetts Practitioner (1st ed., MCLE, Inc. 2019) and Negotiating, Drafting, and Enforcing Noncompetition Agreements and Related Restrictive Covenants (6th ed., MCLE, Inc. 2021), and he created and teaches the Trade Secrets and Restrictive Covenants course at Boston University School of Law.

Erika Hahn joined Beck Reed Riden LLP in 2012 after working for seven years as a litigation paralegal at an international law firm. Erika has more than 20 years of experience as a paralegal in complex commercial litigation. Her areas of expertise include detailed litigation case work ranging from fact investigation and discovery through trial and appeals. Her experience includes trial and appellate matters in U.S. federal courts, Massachusetts courts, and various other state courts, in addition to matters before the U.S. Immigration Court and Arbitration proceedings. Erika also frequently manages large-scale e-discovery projects.

About Practising Law Institute (PLI)

Founded in 1933, Practising Law Institute is a nonprofit learning organization dedicated to keeping attorneys and other professionals at the forefront of knowledge and expertise. PLI provides accredited continuing legal and professional education programs delivered by more than 4,000 volunteer faculty, including top experts across practice areas. Additionally, PLI publishes a comprehensive library of treatises, course handbooks, answer books, and journals, also available through the PLI PLUS online platform and app. The essence of PLI’s mission is a commitment to the pro bono community. Based in New York, PLI also has an office and Conference Center in San Francisco. Visit www.pli.edu to learn more.



