thINK Announces 2026 Officers and Addition of Dina Kessler and Julie McMahon as New Board Members

Boca Raton, FL, April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- thINK, an independent community of Canon U.S.A. production inkjet customers, today announced new leadership appointments within its Board of Directors, with Chris Wells (EVP, DSG-UW) named President of thINK Forum and Eric Hollingsworth (VP Operations, RevSpring) named Vice President. Both are existing Board members who have demonstrated strong commitment to the organization’s growth and member success, and their leadership will help guide thINK’s continued evolution.

In addition, thINK announced the appointment of two new members to its 2026 Board of Directors: Dina Kessler and Julie McMahon. Together, they bring a powerful combination of leadership experience across commercial print, packaging, marketing, and enterprise business strategy, along with expertise in digital transformation and customer engagement. Their diverse backgrounds in both production print and global enterprise environments further strengthen thINK’s mission to foster innovation, collaboration, and long-term business growth among its members.

Kessler and McMahon join a distinguished group of industry leaders dedicated to guiding thINK’s strategic direction and enhancing value for its rapidly expanding network of print and inkjet professionals.

“We are thrilled to welcome Dina and Julie to the thINK Board,” said Chris Wells, President of thINK. “Their leadership, industry insight, and passion for advancing print will be instrumental as we continue to evolve our community and deliver meaningful experiences for our members. Both bring unique perspectives that will help shape the future of inkjet and the businesses that rely on it.”

Dina Kessler is recognized for her leadership as President of Kessler Creative, where she has built a reputation for delivering high-impact print, packaging, and marketing solutions for leading brands. With expertise in production inkjet, direct mail, and integrated campaign execution, she has led initiatives focused on innovation, customer engagement, and scalable growth. Kessler is known for her ability to bridge creative strategy with operational excellence, helping clients navigate an evolving print landscape through data-driven marketing and advanced print technologies. Her experience in driving business transformation, fostering client partnerships, and optimizing production workflows will provide valuable guidance to thINK members.

Julie McMahon brings extensive experience as Senior Vice President of the Marketing Strategy Unit, Canon U.S.A., Inc., where she leads the strategic evolution of a diverse portfolio spanning production print, business solutions, and consumer technology. With more than three decades of experience, she is known for modernizing traditional marketing approaches into data-driven growth strategies, including pioneering Canon’s Marketing Technology function to accelerate digital capabilities and scale demand generation. Building on her foundation in sales, McMahon brings a strong customer-centric perspective and is recognized for strengthening brand execution, channel performance, and team development, while fostering a culture of continuous improvement—insights that will support thINK’s mission to empower its members.

Eric Hawkinson, Executive Director of thINK, emphasized the importance of strong leadership within the community. “The addition of Dina and Julie reflects the caliber of talent and commitment that defines thINK. Their combined experience will help drive forward-thinking conversations and practical strategies that benefit our entire member base.”

Pete Kowalczuk, Executive Vice President of Canon U.S.A., Inc. added, “thINK continues to be a cornerstone for collaboration and progress in the production print space. Dina and Julie’s leadership will further strengthen the organization’s ability to inspire new ideas and deliver meaningful business impact for its members.”

The thINK Board of Directors plays a critical role in shaping the organization’s programming, events, and strategic initiatives, including the annual thINK Ahead conference, which brings together industry leaders to share insights, best practices, and emerging trends in inkjet technology.

Mark your calendars for thINK Ahead 2026, taking place July 13–15, 2026, at the Boca Raton Resort & Club. Join industry pioneers, the Board of Directors, and fellow print professionals for three days of exclusive networking, technology previews, and strategic sessions designed to accelerate business growth.

For more information and to stay updated on registration, visit thINK Forum.

About thINK

thINK is an independent community of Canon inkjet customers, solution partners, and print industry experts, and Canon U.S.A. is a proud executive sponsor. Led by some of the most successful inkjet service providers in the country, it provides a forum for members to network, gain knowledge, discuss common challenges, and share best practices. For more information, visit thinkforum.com.

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