iQPS Books Three New Launches on Electron, Extending Multi-Year Partnership with Rocket Lab

LONG BEACH, Calif., April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rocket Lab Corporation (Nasdaq: RKLB) (“Rocket Lab” or “the Company”), a global leader in launch services and space systems, today announced it has signed another multi-launch deal with Institute for Q-shu Pioneers of Space, Inc (“iQPS”) in a deal that further strengthens the partnership with Rocket Lab as iQPS’ primary launch provider.

Three new dedicated Electron launches are contracted to lift-off from Launch Complex 1 in New Zealand from 2028, bringing the total number of Electron missions for iQPS to 15. Seven launches have already taken place since 2023 with 100% mission success, demonstrating Electron’s leading role in deploying small satellite constellations with precision and regularity for the global market.

This latest agreement is the second order of multiple launches by iQPS to be announced within six months and emphasizes the strong market demand for Rocket Lab’s dedicated launch services. Each launch for iQPS will also deploy the company’s QPS-SAR satellites from a Rocket Lab Motorized Lightband satellite separation system. By leveraging its own in-house production of launch and space systems, Rocket Lab reduces scheduling risk and provides superior reliability that streamlines iQPS’ constellation deployment over multiple missions.

Brian Rogers, Vice President – Global Launch Services, says: “Success in space requires a dependable launch partner. Our expanded partnership with iQPS is built on our consistent execution across the many missions we’ve launched for them already, and we’re proud to continue delivering their Earth-imaging constellation to space as we deepen our role as their primary launch provider.”

Rocket Lab’s next launch for iQPS is scheduled to take place no earlier than May 2026.

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Rocket Lab Media Contact

Murielle Baker

media@rocketlabusa.com

About Rocket Lab

Rocket Lab is a leading space company that provides launch services, spacecraft, payloads, and satellite components serving commercial, government, and national security markets. Rocket Lab’s Electron rocket is the world’s most frequently launched orbital small rocket; its HASTE rocket provides hypersonic test launch capability for the U.S. government and allied nations; and its Neutron launch vehicle in development will unlock medium launch for constellation deployment, national security and exploration missions. Rocket Lab’s spacecraft and satellite components have enabled more than 1,700 missions spanning commercial, defense and national security missions including GPS, constellations, and exploration missions to the Moon, Mars, and Venus. Rocket Lab is a publicly listed company on the Nasdaq stock exchange (RKLB). Learn more at www.rocketlabcorp.com.

Forward Looking Statements

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